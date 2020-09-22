The Village Board agreed to waive third-quarter late fees on all utilities for residents. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Service of Wisconsin (PSC) put orders out refraining municipalities from charging late fees. The PSC orders were rescinded on July 15, allowing municipalities to assess late fees once again.
The date falls within the village’s third-quarter billing timeframe (July 1-Sept. 30), so instead of spending time trying to pro-rate late fees for the quarter, Village Administrator Martin Shanks suggested waiving late fees for the entire quarter — just like what had been done for the first two quarters. According to the PSC, municipalities can waive late fees through Dec. 31.
The village’s revenue does not rely heavily on late fees, and waiving them for another quarter will not put a financial burden on any of them.
Late fees will be assessed by the village for the fourth quarter, however.
Shanks said that the village will send out a letter to residents, and put a notice in the third-quarter bill about needing to pay their bills in full or setting up deferred payments options.
In other news, the Board approved the engineering plans of the North/South Trail, as well as project bidding for 2021 construction. The plan eliminated a section of the trail and calls for a split-rail fence along another portion as there is a steep drop away from the trail. The Planning Commission had already approved the plans at its most recent meeting.
Board approves two special permits
The board approved a special event permit for another Karben4 Brewery Drive-Through Taproom to be held in the parking lot of Pauquette Park.
The event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. All those participating will enter the Village Hall parking lot from W. Washington Street, remain in their vehicle and follow signs. A menu will be available near the police station with vendors dispersed throughout the adjacent parking lot. All will exit onto S. Main Street.
A similar event was held in August.
“I didn’t get to the fist one, but I heard it was amazing,” Village President Diana Kaschinske said to the board.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks said the August event had over 250 cars and over $1,000 was raised for the Poynette Fastpitch Organization.
The Board also gave a special event permit and temporary Class B liquor license to the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department for its First Responders Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Pauquette Park.
The event is open to the public and all those selling beer/wine and food will be wearing masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.