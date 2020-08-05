Per the request of trustee Bill Boor, the Poynette Village Board reviewed the village’s long-range plans for industrial expansion during its July 27 meeting. The village last updated the Comprehensive Plan in 2017 and it must be updated every 10 years according to State Statute.
Because of the makeup and size of the village, limited areas are available for such expansion, but Shanks highlighted two possible areas — to the north along Highway 51 past the Hinkson Creek area and related wetlands/floodplains, and expanding the existing business park along North Street west of the new Poynette Elementary School.
The school district currently owns that land to the west of the new school, and if sold back to the village, it could open up 16 acres of land.
Shanks noted that it is also likely that the school district may want to maintain the land for future growth of the district. He also warned the board of potentially putting incompatibles next to each other — like industrial next to potential residential.
Shanks said that the long-term expansion is to the north along Highway 51, but the costs to arrange such expansion could “easily run into the millions, if not tens of millions of dollars.”
Trustee Jerry Burke brought up the possibility of expansion to the south along Wibu Road and Loveland Road, and toward Arlington. The sewer and water utilities might be reachable in those areas.
“The short-term possibilities for business park/industrial uses in the village are limited, but the village has done a good job of creating an environment for expansion of existing businesses and redevelopments to happen,” Shanks wrote in a memo to the board. “This is evidenced by the massive industrial expansion of Research Products, the relocation and expansion of Poynette Auto Body, the relocation of Belco Vehicle Solutions into the village, the desire for annexation of the former True Value Hardware store for light industrial purposes, and standing firm on maintaining the vacant Lakeside Foods property as future industrial.”
Shanks noted other commercial success include the Whispering Pines event center, the storage unit construction off North Street, Rock Solid on Main Street, and the sale of village-owned downtown property for future commercial use.
“Over the next five to 10 years my advice to the board is to continue focusing on ‘economic gardening,’ meaning taking care of what you have,” Shanks said. “The Comprehensive Plan encourages the village to focus on the Highway 51 commercial corridor and downtown. The village should work on a Highway 51 corridor plan and downtown revitalization plan in the short term to establish goals and policies to help these areas.”
Shanks also advised the board that the village should continue to find ways to encourage housing, despite the challenges for local governments to do so. He said the Park Street extension project will help that aspect in the long run.
“With an eye towards long term industrial/business growth, the village should also be thinking about establishing an intergovernmental agreement with Dekorra to find ways we can work together,” Shanks said.
He added that a good relationship with the Town of Dekorra will help make any future expansion of the village more efficient.
Village Clean Up Day planned for Sept. 19
The village board agreed to hold its Clean Up Day from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, which will be in the parking lot of the Poynette Police Department.
The event was originally scheduled as a Spring Clean Up Day on April 25, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the village to reschedule. The event was also in conjunction with the Drug Take Back Day, but that portion will not be available on the September date.
The Fall Clean Up will not affect the weekly Farmers Market that takes place in the Pauquette Park parking lot.
The event is for Village of Poynette residents only, and all will be asked to provide proof of residency. The village has the right to refuse any item.
