The Poynette Plan Commission recommended for approval the rezoning of a small piece of land located on the village’s northeast side. The request was submitted by Village President Diana Kaschinske, and her husband, Gary.
Diana Kaschinske, who is normally the chair of the commission, was in attendance at the Aug. 17 meeting, but in the audience to only answer any potential questions from commissioners. Jerry Burke ran the meeting in her place, and the rezoning was the only business item on the agenda. It was approved by unanimous vote.
The Kaschinskes purchased one acre of land along Old Highway S Road from Hickory Woods Development Company, Inc., who still owns the remaining 5.21 acres of the parcel between Kent Road and North Street. The entire undeveloped property is still zoned AT-Agricultural Transition, but the Kaschinskes would like their piece of land to be rezoned to R-1-M Single Family Residential-Modern as the couple is building a new home on the one-acre lot. The village board has final say of approval at an upcoming meeting.
Those remaining 5.21 acres would remain AT, which enables single family residences on lots that are at least five acres in area.
A 66-foot wide access easement has been recorded within the parcel to the immediate south of the proposed use. The easement would be available for potential future public road dedication to serve lands to the west.
The rezoning also falls within the village’s Comprehensive Plan, as detailed in a report by Village Engineer Kory Anderson and Village Planner Mark Roffers — both recommended the rezoning approval. Duplex and multi-family residential have been designated as a potential planned use for the land, which, per the report, allows for “a range of housing types, generally focused on multiple family … and two family residences, but also possibly including single family residences.”
Anderson and Roffers highlighted some points for their approval. First, the proposal meets all requirements for rezoning. The proposed lot also meets frontage and dimensional requirements in the village’s zoning and land division ordinances.
Per the report, the Kaschinskes are seeking waiver of any requirement suggesting the upgrade of Old Highway S to meet urban standards (curb, gutter, sidewalk, street trees) at this time. Anderson and Roffers support the waiver, given “the rural character of the roadway, low vehicle and pedestrian traffic volumes, the shared village-town jurisdiction of Old Highway S, its acceptable current condition as a low-volume roadway, and the discontinuity that would result from improving a short (roughly 100 feet) segment at this time.”
The Kaschinskes are also proposing to connect the current parcel to the village’s water system, but use private septic systems for sewage treatment and disposal. The land division ordinance allows septic systems in the village where public sewer facilities are not available within 1,000 feet. The nearest public sewer main is approximately 1,400 from the proposed property.