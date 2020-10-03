Per the request of the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Poynette Village Board discussed the possibility of resurfacing the Pauquette Park parking lot at its Sept. 28 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The Commission has been looking for a new location of the community ice rink, which has been set up outside of Pauquette Park. Another option the Commission discussed was to continue to set up the rink in its current location, but perhaps try and level out the parking lot. Chairman Davy Tomlinson noted that because of the surface not being level, various amounts of sand are needed to level the surface before placing the rink and adding the water.
Village Engineer Kory Anderson provided a ballpark estimate of $50,000 for the resurfacing project. That option would need approval by the Village Board.
“While the idea of leveling and resurfacing the lot is a relatively minor proposal that could be planned and budgeted for, there is one complicating problem,” Village Administrator Martin Shanks wrote in a memo to trustees.
That problem stems from the 2012 Stormwater Master Plan which identified a regional stormwater facility to be constructed underneath the Pauquette Park parking lot. It’s all part of the plan to improve the quality of stormwater runoff to Rowan Creek.
Past projects in that overall master plan have included the Hillcrest subdivision greenways, the 2007 Lincoln Street discharge project and the 2019 W. Mill Street regional facility. The construction under the existing parking lot is the final step. Cost estimates range from $200,000-$400,000 and the project is to happen in the “unscheduled future,” meaning at least five years away.
“Reconstructing the Pauquette Park parking lot for $50,000 in the next couple of years may be duplicative work if the lot is reconstructed again in 5-10 years for the stormwater project,” Shanks said.
It was a concern echoed by Village President Diana Kaschinske and other board members.
Scott Gorman said that the Commission needs to find a permanent spot for the ice rink that’s not in a parking lot. He suggested Riverview Park or Colby Park. Riverview Park would have space for a multi-use surface in summer and winter months, has shelters, bathrooms and lights. Gorman said that a perk with Colby Park is that its empty and has good drainage.
Trustee Bill Boor said that while Riverview Park is at one end of the village, people make it there for soccer, so they would for hockey and skating, too.
In conclusion, the board did not express interest in the short-term resurfacing project of the parking lot in regards to having a level surface for the community ice rink.
Parking problem outside of American Legion Post
Trustee Terri Fiore has requested the Village Board review striping in “no parking” zones adjacent to the American Legion property, including the property’s driveway and accessible ramp.
Kaschinske said it was a great idea, but knew that if the village made special plans for the Legion, it would have to do similar things for others who ask as well.
Any “no parking zones” are set by ordinance. Changes should be drafted and adopted by the Board at the next meeting, if desired.
Fiore brought up the item because people are parking in such ways that block access to the sidewalks, and subsequently the wheelchair ramps at the American Legion Post.
“Two wheelchairs are now coming in often (to the Legion), so that’s what sparked this,” Fiore said.
No solution was given at the Sept. 28 Committee of the Whole meeting, with Fiore to go back to the Legion to get other ideas of how to solve the problem.
Board advises village to hold trick-or-treat on Oct. 31
Like most other municipalities around the state, the Village of Poynette discussed how to handle Halloween and trick-or-treat this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks said it will be challenging to enforce residents not to partake in the annual activities. Surrounding communities have posted safety guidelines for those who do trick-or-treat.
While the village has never formally adopted specific hours for trick-or-treating, the board was in agreement to allow staff to advertise that the village’s trick-or-treat hours this year will be from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 31. In year’s past, the hours have typically been from 4-8 p.m.
With Halloween on a Saturday this year, the village board recommended moving up the time to 3-7 p.m., as it doesn’t affect school hours. It gives the parents who want their children out during the day plenty of time, as well as allowing enough time for the kids who like to trick-or-treat at dusk or after.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.