Poynette’s Director of Public Works Scott Gorman attended the Columbia County towns and municipal meeting on Nov. 5. It was there that he was told the county will begin the cleanup process of the County shop location on the same property that houses the village’s burn site, which has been unused since last year.
It was noted that the county has a company coming in to do soil boring for testing purposes. The current building on site will be razed in the winter, according to Gorman.
Gorman is aware that the village will need to clean up the burn site area, which it used for many years for compost materials — mainly leaves. Gorman will meet with the county at a later date to see exactly what the village needs to do at the site.
At the Village Board meeting on Nov. 8, Gorman indicated that he asked a lot of questions — like what his crew needs to do during the cleanup, and what will become of the property — but really never got answers to any them. He did note that the county received a federal grant to help with the cleanup, but because so, the county has ownership for a while. The property will be in the county’s possession for five years after the cleanup.
Board extends MOU with county for another year
The village of Poynette has long held a year-by-year agreement with the Columbia County Health and Human Services Department for the Senior Nutrition Program to use the facilities within Village Hall.
The Board approved a resolution that extends a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the village and the program for 2022. Approval of the agreement is needed toward the end of each year for the subsequent following year. It’s deemed a “house-keeping” item for the Board each year.
Under the program, space within Village Hall is made available, at no cost, to serve meals to senior citizens at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday through the Senior Nutrition Program. A paid or volunteer Site Manager, provided by the program is present during the serving of all meals. The village provides all necessary equipment, but the program is responsible for setup and cleanup.
The agreement will now run until Dec. 31, 2022.
Other news
— The Village Board usually meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, however, the meeting scheduled for Dec. 13 has been moved to Dec. 6 because of the holidays. It will be the only Village Board meeting in December 2021, with the first meeting of 2022 scheduled for Jan. 10.
— The John Deere tractor that the village bought to help clear snow from paths and sidewalks this winter has hit a slight delay. According to Malin, they are waiting for a part to be fixed, but he said the vehicle should arrive soon.