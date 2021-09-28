Being in the public administration field for more than 30 years, Craig Malin knows he has plenty to offer. On Sept. 1, Malin took over the duties of village administrator for Poynette.
Throughout the last three decades, Malin has taken what he does very seriously, while not taking himself too seriously in the process. After his childhood and how he grew up, he still feels like he’s paying off a debt after all this time.
“I had a real interesting childhood,” he said. “I did time in a wheelchair, did time in an orphanage, and have this debt of social capital to repay. I found a profession in which I can repay that debt every day. I don’t get knocked off of that motivation, ever. If you have an authentic reason for what you do, in whatever field, you’re so much better off.”
Malin is a lover of nature and conservation, and his number one goal is to keep the natural beauty of Poynette intact.
“I’m at a point in my career where I can give back a lot of knowledge,” he said. “This place is gorgeous. This is where John Muir grew up and was educated. Aldo Leopold, Jeff Jensen, Frank Lloyd Wright (all have claims here). Outside of Teddy Roosevelt, this region is the origin of the American Conservation movement, and that has a great, deep, profound meaning to me.”
Like every place he’s been, Malin wants to see growth — and he has $5 billion worth of that in past work. But that doesn’t mean that Poynette is going to compete with other Madison suburbs.
“There is clearly an opportunity to create a better future, without taking away from the natural charm,” Malin said. “We have some land acquisition things coming up and have land development opportunities. Ultimately, we have to build community, build financial strength and improve quality of life.”
Malin said that people can get scared when they hear “development” on any scale.
“I learned in Vernon Hills (Illinois) that people believe development has to diminish their quality of life, because so much of it does,” he said. “There’s unthoughtful, poorly planned developments that don’t consider the community goals. I’ve learned to steer development toward those community goals, and that has helped me greatly through my career.”
Malin has sent “bad developers packing” in the past, preventing them from building something that doesn’t reflect that certain community’s goals. He’s not afraid to do the same in Poynette.
“Poynette is a very charming place, close to wonderful places, so we need to be respectful of that, and we need to leverage that,” Malin said. “We have to welcome investment and improve quality of life. … The ability to move investment opportunities toward community vision is what I’m here to do, and I look forward to doing it.”
From the beginning
Malin’s career in public administration began in the late 1980s. While at Western Illinois University, he discovered that public administration professions existed. He changed his major from physics to political science, and eventually graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in public administration.
In September 1988, Malin became the assistant manager for Vernon Hills, Illinois. He remained there for just shy of 11 years. In his tenure, Vernon Hills saw its population double and the tax base grow by almost eight times from when he started. Malin also helped the village develop the first traditional neighborhood in the Chicago area — Vernon Hills is a northern suburb of the metropolis.
“That was revolutionary at the time,” Malin said.
Then, at 36, Malin’s boss — and mentor — was set to retire. The village thought that Malin was still too green in the profession and someone else was given the role as manager.
So Malin made his way to Wisconsin in 1999 for the first time, professionally, as county administrator for Douglas County — which located him in Superior. There, he headed 23 departments and reported to a 30-member county board.
His biggest highlight in Superior was overseeing the largest project in the county’s history — a $43 million dollar project that incorporated Superior’s City Hall into a county-built metro government center.
After two years, he would be given an opportunity in Iowa as Davenport’s city manager, beginning in August 2001
“At 38, two years after being told I was too young for Vernon Hills (population of 20,000), there’s a city giving me the car keys to a town of 100,000,” Malin said.
A big problem was sweeping Davenport upon his arrival — one that had gone on for decades. Malin said the city was going through “the worst 20 years of its life,” as most factories had closed.
“The downtown had zero construction activity and City Hall even had some boarded up windows.” he said.
One of the first things he did was send his staff to the Kennedy School of Government, one he had completed. It offers courses in public policy, public administration and other executive education programs.
“They came back energized and full of ideas,” Malin said. “Every month, we were innovating and the city blossomed.”
During his tenure in Davenport — in which he was given a ceremonial Key to the City — the city’s crime rate was reduced by 57%. He also led a $100 million development across civic/cultural facilities, including two new libraries, art and music museums, and renovations to City Hall and ball parks. Also, more than 250 acres of parks were either added or improved.
Headed west
After more than a decade in two different places, Malin had the notion that his career could take him just about anywhere he wanted in 2015.
While job openings weren’t as expansive as he thought, he managed to find his way to Seaside, California, to have the same role as in Davenport.
The city was on probation from its insurance company when Malin arrived. Votes of no confidence were also seen from residents.
Malin basically helped build a campus town from scratch, turning the area of a defunct Army base into California State University at Monterey Bay. He revitalized the downtown and got economic professionals on staff. The city became pretty much carbon-negative, with solar panels on city hall and the police department using Tesla’s.
Malin was doing good things out west, but something was missing — his wife, who had stayed back in Davenport. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, essentially putting Monterey County in full lockdown mode.
Returning to the Midwest
The pandemic, and not being able to see his wife much over five-plus years in California, began to take a toll on Malin. It came to the point where he decided to take the long drive from Seaside to Davenport, simply to see his wife, who he hadn’t seen in a year and a half.
“It was great,” Malin said.
But the drive back to the west coast was one of the hardest things he had to do.
“Driving back, I started thinking, ‘I’m not the smartest guy,’” Malin said. “I tried to distract myself by going to national parks — I love national parks.”
Malin knew he was far from home and he wanted — and needed — to change that. Malin had been looking for openings even before he took his road trip, and was fortunate to land in Poynette.
“I’ll try to be a good steward of this place, and am very appreciative of the opportunity Poynette has provided.”