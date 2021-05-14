Kevin Brunner, president of Public Administration Associates LLC, attended the Poynette Village Board meeting on April 26 to briefly talk about the process of finding the village a new administrator, and what PAA will do in each step.
Martin Shanks resigned from the village administrator position in Poynette to take the same role for the Village of Oregon. His last day in Poynette was April 30.
The village is now working with PAA Secretary-Treasurer and Partner Chris Swartz throughout the entire process. Swartz was unable to attend the April 26 meeting.
PAA opened the search immediately following Shanks’ departure, and the application process will remain open until May 28. Bruner said that the job posting will be on about 40 different sites and will be seen across the country.
Brunner noted that when Shanks was hired in 2017, he was just one of three candidates for the village throughout the whole application process.
“I’m confident that you’ll have more than that this time,” Bruner said.
Village Board President Diana Kaschinske recently made a video with PAA, highlighting all that Poynette has to offer the potential candidates.
Poynette has an annual budget of nearly $5 million, according to the position announcement by PAA. Of the future projects listed for the village, they include: long-range financial and capital improvement planning; a five-year parks and open spaces plan update (the village last did one in 2017); parkland acquisition and development; stormwater management plan update; major wastewater treatment plant upgrade; industrial and commercial re/development opportunities; managing residential growth; encouraging multi-family and subdivision growth; and updating and implementing the Poynette Downtown plan.
Poynette’s population is estimated to increase by 29% by 2040 to a total of 3,270. However, due to Poynette’s location, and the region’s continued expansion, the village’s population will likely exceed those estimates.
The résumés and candidate reports from Public Administration Associates will be sent to members of the board by June 4, and at its June 7 meeting, it will select 6-10 semifinalists during a closed session. After a week of candidates sending in video interviews and PAA conducting reference interviews, the board will review all that material during a special meeting on June 16 to choose finalists.
The hope is that during the week of June 21, all finalists can come to Poynette for further interviews and a tour of the village. An offer of employment will be given by the end of June, so that the start date of the new administrator can be for the end of July, or shortly after — provided when a 30-days notice is given to his/her previous employer.
The PAA had the village board complete a survey about certain qualities they would like to see from the new administrator, outside of “cloning Martin.” PAA put together the top five village government functions the board would like to see from the new hire. They are budget development/debt financing, community planning, economic development, capital improvement planning, and community engagement and communications.
Additionally, the top five personal qualities the board would like to see from the new administrator are integrity, working harmoniously with elected officials and other government entities, innovative, a team builder and collaborative leader, and a history of stable tenures.
The currently salary of the position is $83,500, which is very comparable to other municipalities of similar size in the area and region. The offer of a starting salary would be between $80,000-$95,000, which can be adjusted based on experience and qualifications.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Natalie Megow and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Sue Kilen are handling the administrator duties in an interim role until the position is filled. They will be in contact with Swartz regarding any questions and updates.