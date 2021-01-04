The Poynette Police Department will have a new face within its ranks.
The village board approved the hiring of Adam Rogge, and he will fill the newly created role of Lieutenant. The position was created to bring more structure within the smaller department. The board approved the hiring at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Rogge has supervisor experience while working for the Village of Weyauwega as a Corporal, and worked for that community for 11 years.
“Rogge has that small-town community policing attitude and will fit in perfectly for the village,” Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher said.
Fisher anticipates a Jan. 11 start date for Rogge.
Rogge currently works for the City of Franklin as a patrol officer and works the night shift. He has been employed there for the last four years, and has “a strong desire to be in a leadership role, mentoring other officers and having administrative duties,” according to Fisher.
Fisher conducted an extensive background check on Rogge, including talking to his previous chief in Weyauwega and going to Franklin to talk to the Detective Sergeant who conducted Rogge’s background check at that time. Fisher also met with Rogge’s wife and children at his Racine home to discuss what the Lieutenant position entails and what the village had to offer. Fisher saw no red flags in Rogge’s background and said Rogge “appears to be a stellar employee for all of the agencies he has worked for.”
“I feel that Adam will be a great addition to the Poynette Police Department,” Fisher said. “Adam has many things to offer this agency, and his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with the community.”
Rogge accepted an offer of a $66,000 annual salary to start. He will be credited with three years of service upon the hiring date.
Poynette PD to sell squad car to Village of Rothschild
The Poynette Police Department is scheduled to get a new squad car next month, as part of its three-year cycle of rotating vehicles in and out of the department.
To help offset the cost of the new squad, the department is selling the vehicle set to be replaced — a 2018 Ford Police Interceptor — to the Village of Rothschild for $22,000. Rothschild is located about 5-10 miles south of Wausau. The board also gave this approval at the Dec. 14 meeting.
The $22,000 received from the Rothschild Police Department will cover a little more than 40% of the cost of the new squad vehicle for Poynette.
The new vehicle for Poynette will have a total cost of $51,360 — the vehicle costs $33,630, and with adding new equipment and radar, it brings the total to nearly $52,000. After selling its vehicle to Rothschild, the Poynette Police Department will only need to pay $29,630 of its own money for the squad.
Nothing will be final with Rothschild until Poynette receives its new squad car, which is tentatively scheduled for a mid-February delivery, according to Chief Eric Fischer.
Also, when it comes time for the department to replace its 2019 squad car in 2022, the Village of Rothschild is interested in purchasing that vehicle as well.
