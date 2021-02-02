The village of Poynette will go another full winter without having its park trails plowed. The topic of whether to plow trails for the remainder of this winter was discussed at the Poynette Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 25.
Similar discussions have taken place over the last few years.
The current equipment that the village’s Public Works Department has is not feasible to clear the park trails. The Village Board decided not add the necessary equipment purchases to the 2021 budget and delayed purchasing the proper equipment until 2022.
Most of the park trails are 6-feet wide, but if the current equipment is used, it would damage the adjacent grass, causing additional work to be done in spring. A suggestion was to use the department’s Bobcat. However, if used, it would also hang over the trails and damage the grassy edges. The Bobcat also cannot turn, which would prove difficult to navigate the twists and turns on the park trails.
Salting is also a concern for the village, specifically because it would speed the corrosion time of the asphalt. Salt has not been used on park trails since they were installed about 25 years ago — a large part to why they have remained in fair condition for so long.
Also, salt usage around Rowan Creek could make its way into the waterway, which would have negative impacts on the environment, including the aquatic life.
Currently the Public Works Department clears only two short stretches of trail within the village. One is in Columbia Park, where the trail is 8-feet wide, allowing for minimal, if any, disturbance of adjacent terrain.
A stretch of trail between West Seward Street and West Washington Street is also cleared. Scott Gorman said that portion is done for two reasons — to help assist senior citizens walking from the Pioneer Place facility to the American Legion, and to provide a path, or short cut, for kids walking to school. Some damage to the adjacent grass does occur, but the trail was straightened during the recent Washington Street stormwater project to help limit the damage.
A majority of the Board felt that because of the lack of proper equipment, trails should not be plowed during the remainder of winter. So with the purchase of the new equipment in 2022, that is when the village will begin to plow its trails. No action was needed as Village Administrator Martin Shanks was just looking for direction from the Board.
Shanks knows that plowing the trails is something that needs to be done. He noted that the questions and calls from residents about the topic have “steadily increased” over his three years on the job.
Snow-covered trails can still be used, and are, by residents.
What residents are saying
Poynette resident Rich Nachreiner spoke during public comments at the Village Board meeting on Jan. 25 — which followed the COW meeting — about plowing village trails during the winter, and beginning that process now. He specifically spoke about the trails in Valley View Park.
Nachreiner began a petition, asking the area residents, if they too, supported the village plowing its park trails. Nachreiner came to the Board with 100 signatures in support. He added that while it may not seem like a large number, he wanted to point out his success rate. Of all the people he asked, he said that only one person gave him a ‘no’ response.
Nachreiner said that he will go out on the trails at 4:30 a.m. to walk his dogs, and most of the time after snowfalls there are other footsteps besides his. He feels that not clearing the paths is a safety issue, and that the park trails need to be cleared.
The residents seem to be most upset about how the village is handling its own snow and ice removal policy.
“The village’s lack of adherence to its stated policy creates an unnecessary hazard, and consequently, a liability on the village and its citizens,” the message accompanying the petition says. “As an example, the paved paths leading into Pauquette Park, around its ball fields and paved trail (around Rowan Creek) have, for years, been ignored by the village.”
Under the village’s snow and ice removal policy, “The owner or occupant of any premises shall remove from all sidewalks, paved trails or paths (if such trail or paths lie on easements across private land or in the public rights-of-way, but not if such trails or paths lie in public parks) abutting thereon all snow and ice within 24 hours of cessation of snowfall.”
While park trails don’t have to be cleared by owners or occupants, some residents feel that the village should clear those paths for safety reasons, especially if residents need other areas cleared within 24 hours of a snowfall ending.
