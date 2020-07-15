It was announced at the Poynette Village Board meeting on July 13 that the village will receive $1,821.40 in grant funds to cover election expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds come from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) as part of its CARES Act, Village Administrator Martin Shanks wrote in a memo to board members.
“(Village Clerk/Treasurer) Natalie (Megow) led the initiative on obtaining these funds,” Shanks said.
Also, the state established a local government grant program called “Routes to Recovery,” which is funded by the Federal CARES Act. According to Shanks, under the program, the village is eligible to receive $41,115 for COVID-19 related expenses.
“Based on the amount allocated to us, we expect to have all of our COVID-19 related expenditures covered for the year,” Shanks said.
In other news from Shanks, the owners of the former True Value Hardware store have officially submitted their petition for annexation to the village in order to facilitate Superior One Solution’s development.
The annexation is under review by the state.
“We expect the plan commission to review and make its recommendation at their meeting on July 21,” Shanks said. “It will then come before the board for it final action.”
Upcoming events
After the village canceled its first Movies in the Park date in June, the second is still planned to take place Friday, July 24 in Pauquette Park. The movie “Abominable” will be shown at dusk, approximately 8:30 p.m.
Safety Fest will held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.
