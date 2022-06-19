There are changes coming to the Poynette Police Department.
Police Chief Adam Rogge, Village Clerk Natalie Megow, and trustees Renae Przybyl, Chris Polzer and Judainne Stronach helped negotiate a tentative agreement with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) Local #229 on a new two-year contract. The contract will now go before the full Village Board on June 27 for final approval.
Among the changes is a 2.5% general wage increase for the department that will take effect for 2023 and 2024.
Also, a change in scheduling will benefit the officers and village. Currently, the police department is on an eight-hour shift for five-days a week for its officers, followed by two off days. The new agreement will have four 10-hour shifts per week, followed by three days off. It is creating more rest days and less traveling to and from the department.
Also with the new hours, it was pointed out that the main advantage for the village is that it will now have 24-hour coverage five days per week and 20-hour coverage two days per week.
In unrelated police department news, Rogge noted during the June 13 Village Board meeting that some of the department will be assisting the Lodi Police Department during Lodi’s Agricultural Fair from July 7-10. The members of the Poynette department volunteered their own time to do so. Rogge said the department offered to help because the Lodi department helps them with training from time to time.
Village Board approves tiered liquor license system
Shawntel Sandstrom addressed the Village Board on May 9 to see if the village was able, or had interest, in creating a tiered-style licensing system for Class “A” licenses.
Sandstrom brought up the notion because she would like to feature a small area to sell wine at her shop, The Green Stem. She also felt that other small businesses like hers could do the same thing. However, she felt that the $500 fee was too much, considering how little space she would dedicate to those sales.
Village Administrator Craig Malin created a two-tier system for such Class “A” licenses. If a business devotes less than 20 square feet to wine sales, the cost of the liquor license would be $100. Any business with more than 20 square feet of space for wine, would revert to the normal license fee of $500.
Sandstrom knew small business would have a tough time committing to that $500 fee.
“Some business have still had a hard time getting supplies,” she said during the Village Board meeting on May 9.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board agreed to drop the price of all liquor licenses, with the $500 fee dropped to $50. But all prices have since gone back to their pre-COVID rates.
Also, the Board had previously been in favor of dropping the price of amusement fees to $25 per game, like pool tables, juke boxes and the likes. The appropriate resolution was never brought back, though. Things were finalized June 13. The previous amusement fee was $50 per game.