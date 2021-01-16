The Poynette Village Board officially approved its intent to exercise the special assessment powers under Wisconsin Statutes for an upcoming sidewalk project. Adding sidewalks to a portion of the Hillcrest subdivision is Phase 1 of a bigger improvement project.
Now, the next steps that need to be taken are to announce a public hearing — which is set for Feb. 8 — contact the affected property owners, and then the Board will decide on how to special assess at its Feb. 8 meeting. After all steps are completed, and all necessary approvals are given, Phase 1 of the project can begin.
The village, and Board, have been in this position before, as they reviewed bids for the project about a year ago. Approval of those bids would have been the final step before construction began, but the Board voted to deny the bid — after a 3-3 tie — thus scrapping the project for the time being.
At the Jan. 11 meeting, the vote was 3-1 in favor of special assessment for the project, with Terri Firoe, Steve Mueller and Bill Boor voting yes. Chris Polzer voted against it and Village President Diana Kaschinske abstained.
Kaschinske lives in the project area within the Hillcrest subdivision, and subsequently cannot vote on the issue, or lead Board meetings during this topic. However, she wanted to make the rest of the Board aware of what happened in the past. Even though the bids were rejected previously, the village still had to pay fees for prep work that was done.
“It cost us $12,000 for something we didn’t do last year,” she said to the Board.
Other recent projects that went to special assessment included a 2018 project on E. Mill Street and a 2019 project on W. Mill Street. The individuals affected by those assessments are paying off their cost over a 10-year period at 0% interest, as adopted by the Board at that time. Village Administrator Martin Shanks noted that a couple of those properties have already paid off their assessments in full.
Now, at its Feb. 8 meeting, after the public hearing, the Board will act on the final resolution of the assessments, detailing the payments. It is also expected to review and possibly approve a bid for the project at that time.
In correlation with Phase 1 of the sidewalk project, an agreement between the village and the Poynette-Dekorra Fire District is also necessary for an easement to be in front of the fire station.
An asphalt path will be constructed from the school district’s existing path to the crosswalks for the new sidewalks in the Hillcrest subdivision. The path will will be on the fire district’s property. The village agreed to the plan at the Jan. 11 meeting, with the agreement to be presented to the fire district at its February meeting.
Board approved ordinance, zoning amendments
The Board approved an amendment to a village ordinance about density standards within the R-MF Multi-Family Residential zoning district. It will also change the description and standards for townhouses and multi-family residential land uses.
This stems from Corey and Erica Radlund wanting to develop another building adjacent to their current Sandhill Apartments building. The potential second building did not adhere to current density standards, so an amendment was requested.
The approval on Jan. 11 does not approve the second building, but allows the Radlunds to request a rezone of the desired land to the R-MF designation.
The Board also approved another amendment which establishes a Planned Development (PD) special zoning district, adjusts standards for the Planned Neighborhood (PN) special zoning district, and adjusts references and definitions related to both PN and PD districts.
This was a result from Brad and Dan Mueller, who own a property directly west of Superior One Solutions along North Street, wanting to redevelop their lot into a multi-family development. In 2019, the village adopted a Comprehensive Plan amendment, which created a new planned use category (mixed-use/flex commercial) and applied it to the Muellers property, allowing them to rezone their 1.48-acre lot.
Under previous ordinances, the Mueller’s development would not have met certain requirements with the village’s zoning district. Per the new ordinance, it is believed that by creating the new district will also benefit the village.
