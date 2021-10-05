With the village of Poynette waiting on certain final numbers important to the overall operating budget, Village Administrator Craig Malin briefly went over drafts of the 2022 operating budgets for the police department and public works with the Board at its Sept. 27 meeting.
The police department is estimated to have $657,317 in expenditures next year, a 3.2% decrease from 2021 ($678,611).
A new item to the budget is $1,000 for psychological exams for potential new hires, but one test would only cost $500. Also, the contract the village has with Arlington for coverage will increase to $55 per hour. Police Chief Eric Fisher has previously noted that the village provides 360 hours of coverage over 10 months each year. The change equates to a $1,500 more in revenue than last year.
The budget also sees a 2.28% increase in revenue for the department — $63,775 for next year, as compared to $62,335 in 2021.
Public Works is estimated to have $405,072 in expenditures for next year — a 1.8% increase from 2021 ($397,839). In the water utility portion, staff proposes to replace pump No. 1 which replenishes the water tower.
Public Works is expecting to see a 1.5% increase in overall revenue totaling $136,096 in 2022 — compared to $134,122 this year.
Water Utility revenues are expected to be $510,600 (a 0.3% increase from 2021), while expenditures are estimated at $483,981 (a 1.8% increase from 2021).
Sewer Utility revenue is estimated to drop 0.4% from 2021 to $454,700, while expenditures are expected to be $850,967 — an 11.65% increase from 2021 — with $400,000 expected on capital projects.
Stormwater Utility revenues are expected to be 1.7% higher than in 2021, up to $120,150. Utility expenditures are estimated at $226,995, a 52.5% increase over 2021 — with $100,000 of that coming on capital projects.
Final approval
The following items were approved at the Sept. 27 Village Board meeting:
— A resolution approving the snowmobile routes in the village. The two main trails are along Kent Road — and Pauquette Pines Lane — on the north end of the village, and along Highway CS/Q on the southeast side of the village.
— A resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing — South Street Lift Station. The total principal amounts are not to exceed $280,000.
— A resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing — Wastewater Treatment Plant. The total principal amounts are not to exceed $500,000.
— The 2022 Poynette-Dekorra Fire District amended budget. The lone change was an update to the “Municipalities Tax Revenue” line of the budget, which is estimated to be $488,500 for 2022. The total revenues for the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department is expected to be $657,500 — more than $80,000 from last year’s numbers. The expenditures are estimated to total $557,500 — about $3,000 more than in 2021.