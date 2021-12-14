The streets within the village of Poynette may have ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles) driving on them shortly after the new year.
At a Dec. 6 Village Board meeting, an ordinance was reviewed by the trustees in attendance — with Jerry Burke, Terri Fiore and Joanne DeYoung all having excused absences. The ordinance was also sent to the Wisconsin DNR for comments of any kind — no comments were given in reply.
The ordinance is near identical to the one that was drafted and reviewed by the Board on Nov. 8, with the addition of using hand signals in the case of a vehicle not having turn signals.
The ordinance was reviewed again this month, and will come back for final approval.
The drafted village ordinance clearly identifies the meaning of ATVs and UTVs. It also address the routes in the village, stating they are “All roads within the Village with a speed limit of 35 mph or less, and posted as an ATV and UTV route, except as may be limited by state law.”
There are four conditions that must be followed by all operators of ATV/UTVs — all operators must have a valid state driver’s license; all persons under the age of 18 shall wear a helmet when operating or riding in an ATV/UTV; all operators shall observe posted roadway speed limits and otherwise comply with all local and state traffic regulations; and all operators shall ride single file.
The operating equipment for all ATV/UTVs is also addressed in the original ordinance. All vehicles must have have the following equipment — headlamps; stop lamps; front and rear turn signals (unless operator uses hand signals); a minimum of two red reflectors on the rear of the vehicle; exterior mirror on the driver’s side and either an exterior mirror on the passenger side or an interior rearview mirror; parking brake; windshield that conforms to the requirement of the federal motor vehicle safety standard on glazing materials if the driver or passenger are not wearing goggles, glasses or face shield; seatbelt; and vehicle identification or serial number.
April Stroemer, representing the Poynette residents, had concerns with the fact that most ATVs don’t come equipment with exterior mirrors, seat belts or windshields.
The Board then agreed to tweak the ordinance by saying that at least one mirror should be on/with the vehicle, and that seat belts must be worn if equipped by the manufacturer. The ordinance already states that if there’s no windshield, riders should wear goggles or some kind of face shield.
The ordinance shall be enforced by any law enforcement officer authorized to enforce the laws of the state of Wisconsin.
Board member Steve Mueller asked how violations will be handled. Poynette’s Interim Police Chief Adam Rogge said that the DNR does have a list of possible citations, with fines.
According to the DNR, fines can range from $150-$2,000, and violators could face up to a year in prison, depending on the circumstances. Most of the DNR’s ATV/UTV laws are safety related.
“Once we add this to our program, we’ll be able to better access the monetary fines,” Rogge said.
Rogge added that it will also be up to the responding officer’s discretion when it comes to potential violations. In certain instances, Rogge said that if it’s a first offense, a warning is usually issued.
The top 10 violations, in no particular order, listed by the DNR are — operating without valid registration; operating in a careless manner; operating while intoxicated; operating on private or public property without permission; illegal operation on or near highways; equipment violations; owner permitting operation by unauthorized person; operating/riding without head gear; and operating without a safety certificate/failure to carry.
The DNR advises all to review local, state and federal regulations in the areas you plan to ride, and ask questions if unsure. The DNR has a 29-page booklet that details all state ATV/UTV laws and regulations, available at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/atv.
“Should the Village Board adopt the ordinance, it will be presented as an adopted ordinance to the DNR, and staff will undertake the necessary post-approval publication related to fines and installation of signs,” Malin wrote in a memo. “With those final administrative measures finished, people could lawfully drive ATVs/UTVs on Village roads in January.”
Final approval could be made at the Jan. 10 meeting. The issue of golf carts plans to be added to the ordinance some after the winter months.