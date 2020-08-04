At its July 27 meeting, the Poynette Village Board approved the Collective Bargaining Agreement made between a subcommittee and the Poynette Police Department.
The new two-year agreement is for 2021 and 2022. Several changes were made in the new agreement, with one regarding officers' pay.
In years past, the Police Department had five pay scales (starting wage, one-year of service, two years, five years and eight years). The new agreement eliminates the eight-year mark and the top scale is now earned after five years.
In 2021, there will be a 0% increase in all wages, but all current officers will get a pay bump due to the scale shift. Starting Jan. 1, 2021 the four-tier scale begins with a starting annual salary of $49,732.80 for new officers ($23.91/hour), with a bump to $52,083.20 ($25.04/hour) after their first year. After two years of service, the salary bumps to $46,035.20 ($26.94/hour) and the final bump comes after five years, and goes to $60,320 ($29/hour).
Then on Jan. 1, 2022, a 2.5% increase will be applied to all wages. That makes the starting salary $50,980.80, with the same schedule of pay scale bumps from 2021 (now up to $53,393.60 after one year of service, $57,436 after two years and to $61,838.40 after five years).
Per the agreement though, “the (Police Department), at their own discretion, may bring a new officer in at a pay rate up to the five-year level, depending upon experience. Officers hired at a pay rate above the starting rate are eligible to move to a higher rate based upon their years of experience. Acceleration on the pay scale based upon previous experience applied shall be at the (Police Department’s) discretion.”
It is also understood by both parties that the (six days on, three days off), 8.5-hour (per shift) schedule may not require officers to work the 2,080 hours paid per year. There will be no requirement to have officers make up hours to reach that duration, as the annual salary is calculated at that amount.
Another change in the new agreement relates to residency requirements. Through this year, it has been required that all officers live within a 30-minute radius of the village. That radius will expand in 2021, as officers will be able to live within one hour of the village. Both sides agreed that an increase in that aspect could help with flexibility in recruitment and living arrangements.
Other agreed changes include:
— Increased footwear allowance from $175 to $250 as both sides acknowledged that quality footwear costs are rising.
— Maintains Sergeant premium pay at $1.75/hour for 2021 and 2022, which is also the the current rate for this year.
— Bumps the top vacation schedule tier from 12 years down to 10 years.
— Acknowledgement that the officers are subject to the Employee Handbook, except where the contract supersedes. “This is important in clarifying the village’s ability to modify the Employee Handbook without having to consult with the union,” Village Administrator Martin Shanks said.
— A cap on compensatory time accrual from unlimited to 48 hours per year. Pays out the compensatory time bank at the end of the year. Officers can no longer carry time over from year to year. This controls the village’s financial liabilities and will help make budgeting wages much easier. It also helps limit the time off available to officers assisting with scheduling.
— Caps the ability to use holiday time as compensatory time at 24 hours. Remaining holiday pay is paid out at end of year.
— Eliminates the payments in lieu of taking the village’s health insurance. This benefit was sparingly used by the officers. Its elimination will save the village $300.
— Minor clarifications of language in the retirement and seniority sections.
“The subcommittee completed a very thorough and diligent process over the course of two evenings,” Shanks said. “I believe they were very strategic and successful in getting beneficial outcomes in terms of cost savings and improving management’s rights for the village, while maintaining attractive salaries, benefits, and working environment for the officers.”
The subcommittee consisted of Trustees Bill Boor, Chris Polzer and Julianne Stronach, along with Shanks and Village Clerk/Treasurer Natalie Megow. All were in discussion with Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher.
Also, the equipment provided by the department to new full-time and part-time officers was agreed upon.
New full-time officers of the Poynette Police Department shall receive full paid uniforms as follows —one summer hat, one winter hat, one summer jacket, one winter jacket, one rain jacket, two summer trousers, two winter trousers, four summer short sleeve-shirts, four winter long-sleeve shirts, two ties, one belt (including holster, ammo pouches, flashlight holder and handcuff case), one ballistic vest, one department approved firearm, and one pair of boots.
As of 2017, the officers were provided up to $350 for an external vest carrier, which shall be replaced by the employer as needed.
Part-time officers will receive full paid uniforms as follows — one summer hat, one winter hat, one summer jacket, one winter jacket, two summer trousers, two winter trousers, two summer short-sleeve shirts, two winter long-sleeve shirts, one tie, one belt (including holster, ammo pouches, flashlight holder and handcuff case), and one department approved firearm.
