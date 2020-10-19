On Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., the village of Poynette will hold a public informational meeting prior to the Committee of the Whole meeting.
The meeting will be for the upcoming sidewalk project within the subdivision near Poynette Elementary School.
According to Village Administrator Martin Shanks, Village Engineer Kory Anderson will make a presentation of the project and answer questions from residents in attendance. A public hearing will be the first agenda item for the Committee of the Whole so the public may provide feedback to the Board on the project.
The village mailed letters to all those who will be affected by the project, as well as neighboring residents. The plan was to mail certified letters to the 22 homeowners affected, but with the cost being nearly $150, the village decided to call those homeowners individually.
