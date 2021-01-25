In 2020, Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher made a request to the village to enroll in Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff & Command course (SPSC).
Fisher graduated from the internationally respected program in December. The course was entirely online and lasted six months. It required about 20-30 hours per week of time. Out of 30 people who enrolled in the program, less than half (14) successfully graduated.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks wanted to recognize Fisher for his accomplishment at the Jan. 11 Village Board meeting.
SPSC is an extraordinarily intensive police management and leadership program that helps individuals prepare and better understand senior command positions. It combines academic principles with practical applications, and focuses on a range of critical leadership and management areas, including planning and policies, media relations, organizational behavior, problem solving, budgeting and resource allocation, human resources and employee relations, contemporary policing and more.
The program is internationally respected, with expert instructors that not only teach the important topics, concepts and strategies necessary for leadership and managerial success, but also discuss how to effectively implement these strategies, apply the concepts, and lead situations where the problems are real and agency performance outcomes are critical.
All individuals enrolled in the course are experienced public safety professionals, and course activities are designed to allow for class members to learn from one another’s experiences, to build relationships, and to develop networks that will last long after the course has ended.
“I cannot overstate how fortunate the Village of Poynette is to have a police chief with this level of training and accomplishment,” Shanks said. “Chief Fisher’s expertise and leadership skills have grown exponentially over these last couple of years. I have already seen Chief Fisher apply many of the things that he has learned in this program and use his connections through it to problem solve and generate new ideas.”
Officers Giese, Wendell recognized for efforts in life-saving event
Poynette police officers Kyle Giese and Nathan Wendell were recognized at the Jan. 11 Village Board meeting for their successful life-saving efforts in administering Narcan to a woman who was found pulseless and not breathing.
“They went above and beyond the call of duty. They should be proud. I am proud of them,” Chief Fisher said.
Fisher wanted to recognize a good deed because he felt those were lacking in the world recently.
The department had recently completed its training of administering Narcan through a program based in Lodi. That program provides all the Narcan doses and proper training to Fisher and his officers.
The life-saving event happened within a month of receiving that necessary training, Fisher said.
