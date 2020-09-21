A concern by an area resident brought to the attention of Police Chief Eric Fisher and the Village Board received support at a board meeting on Sept. 14.
Rachel Hehl, who lives near Poynette Elementary School — and has a child attending the school — voiced her concerns in an email to Fisher and board members about the dangerous intersection that is near the main access point to the school.
North Street, at its intersection with Seward Street and Water Tower Road is seen to cause many potential dangers, Hehl said. Her concerns were echoed by Fisher toward the board.
Currently, the intersection has no crosswalks, minimal “school zone” signage and no crossing guard.
“The scary thing is that I saw was a 6- or 7-year-old trying to cross by themselves,” Fisher said. “There was no guard and no parents.”
The only crossing guard close to the school is stationed at the end of the main access road to the school. The crossing guard has been provided by the school. Fisher added that the school’s crossing guard is not seen there every day during arrival or dismissal times.
The school cannot patrol the North/Seward intersection because it is village property. The board was in agreement to provide a crossing guard to monitor that intersection. The paid position would work about an hour in the morning and another hour in the afternoon.
Interest has been shown from school aids to help with the crossing guard duties for the village. An example given was if someone starts at school at 8 a.m., they could theoretically be a paid village employee from 7:30-8 a.m. as they help people get to school safely.
Hehl brought attention to the hill on North Street that is located just west of the school entrance. With no signs, lights or crosswalks, vehicles traveling east toward Main Street are unable to know that the nearby area is a school zone when coming to the crest of the hill, and their reaction time is severely limited.
Currently, there is an electronic speed sign, only visible for westbound traffic on North Street as drivers approach the school area.
The students who live nearby will walk to PES, but because the area is deemed hazardous, all students in the area can be bussed in and out of school. Hehl, who lives nearby on Colby Drive, said she chose not to bus her daughter to PES because her family is trying to promote wellness to the children. Hehl said that she, and the family dog, walk the daughter to school every day, as it helps all of them stay active through the different parts of the day.
“A majority of (our) route lacks sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road,” Hehl stated.
To further add to the dangers, Fisher said his department has monitored the speeds within the intersection — which is posted at 25 miles per hour. Fisher noted that vehicles are going 30-35 mph through that stretch.
Board members agreed that 30 mph was way too fast for cars to be going that were approaching PES, especially with no sidewalk there to provide further safety.
Also, there are no crosswalks at the end of the drive leading to and from the school. No speed limit is posted either.
“I don’t know if that was overlooked or if things are in the works (for that school entrance),” Fisher said. “I recommend speed bumps and a limit of 10 mph.”
In addressing the intersection, Hehl said that while sidewalks are the best possible solution, she also considers painted crosswalks and additonal school zone signs as options.
“I know sidewalks carry a financial burden for the village and property owners … I think we’d all agree that this investment is well worth it to protect our children,” Hehl state in her email.
Fisher said to truly make the intersection, and surrounding area, safe for all is to have a crossing guard — paid for by the village — put up three signs for a school zone and to implement a flashing beacon of some sort, similar to what is seen on Highway 51. This is in addition to painting a crosswalk.
He added that because he will have an open officer position for the second half of 2020, there is money in his budget to have permanent signs installed this year, hopefully before winter hits.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks said all the safety plans can be done by the village, with most needing final board approval at a future meeting. Shanks added that a long-term solution by the board would be to continue to consider the potential sidewalk construction in the nearby subdivision, which is currently in the 2021 budget.
