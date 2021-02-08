Areas of Poynette’s Pauquette Park — more specifically, the lighting fixtures and electrical work around the baseball diamond — will need to undergo alterations in the coming years.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Committee of the Whole, as part of the Poynette Village Board, discussed how lighting and electrical issues should be addressed in the near future. The topic was brought up by Davy Tomlinson, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Tomlinson had the eight light poles around the baseball diamond reviewed and inspected. What was found was that one pole was in dire need of work, which the village had reinforced. It cost $3,000 and should add another five years of usage. The money came from the Parks funds.
At the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Feb. 3, Tomlinson added that the pole replaced was decaying, and the fix acts like a splint, with reinforcement five-feet below and five-feet above ground.
Another two poles with the same issue should be addressed sometime this year, with the remaining five needing work within five years.
All the poles in question, along with the corresponding electrical work, were installed in the early 1960s, with light ballasts replaced in the late 80s.
In a memo to the Board, Village Administrator Martin Shanks said, “Given the poles and related equipment are now reaching 50-60 years old, it may be time to start thinking about a full replacement of the poles, light fixtures, and related electrical equipment.”
According to Tomlinson’s research, the new poles alone would cost about $48,000. Full installation would push the total up to $100,000, which doesn’t include replacing any of the electrical work.
Tomlinson said it would also be beneficial to change all the lighting to LED, as it would cause less spill over for the neighbors, as well as less glare for anyone playing on the field. He said the current high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting is “horribly inefficient.” Switching to LED would put the total project cost around $250,000, including updating all the electrical.
It was asked at the Village Board meeting if the organizations that use the baseball field could help fundraise for the future costs. Tomlinson said that he didn’t ask those organizations to help with this potential project, as those few organizations are already trying to raise funds to help update other areas of the baseball field, which could be done at the same time as the lighting project.
For 2021 though, Shanks recommended fixing the two light poles needing to be addressed — by reinforcing them like the other one. The overall cost should be less than $10,000. He added that the rest of the potential project be addressed within the next five years. Ultimately, it’s a capital project and a Village Board decision on how to handle things.
If the overall project does come to fruition, the change to LED also reduces the average bills of customers by 50-80%. Tomlinson said it was estimated that the village could see a reduction of about 75% in its monthly costs.
“The older the lights are, the more you save (when you switch),” Tomlinson said Feb. 3.
Overall, in order to have more information on the subject, Village Trustees Bill Boor and Jerry Burke noted, on Jan. 25, that they were interested in seeing what the village is currently paying in electrical bills for Pauquette, when compared to what it could be paying with LED lights. Tomlinson and village staff are currently figuring out those numbers.
“The village is potentially slated to take out a general obligation debt in 2022 for a variety of projects,” Shanks added. “It may be a good opportunity to also put this project in such an obligation and pay for it over 10 years.”
The potential improvements do fall within the 5-year park plan as well.
The Board was in general agreement to reinforce the two necessary poles as a short-term fix, and to begin planning — and possibly setting aside funds — to complete the nearly $250,000 project in the not-so-distant future.
Board gives village approval to refinance 2011 bond
The only action that the Village Board took at its Jan. 25 meeting was approving a resolution that authorizes the issuance and awarding the sale of a $605,000 General Obligatory Promissory Note.
In 2011, the village took out a $1.5 million dollar 20-year bond in order to purchase infrastructure, equipment, and materials to begin the transition to remote read meters, park projects — including the splash pad — and water well improvements.
Refinancing the remaining funds on the bond halfway through its duration will save the village about $93,856, according to Shanks. An initial estimate had the savings at only $57,910.
Also, because the village’s assessed value has risen (mainly because of the expansion project of Research Products), the allowable debt limit increased as well. Shanks said the village has been around 40-50% of its debt capacity over the last decade. The percentage has now decreased to around 25%.
“These are all positive indicators and give the village a great deal of financial flexibility in an emergency, or to take on new projects over the coming years,” Shanks said in a memo. “I feel very comfortable that between Hometown Bank and Ehlers, we have obtained and structured a very desirable debt refinancing. Saving $90,000 over the next 10 years will provide improved flexibility for the property tax levy and water utility.”
