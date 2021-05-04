Poynette Village Board Trustee Bill Boor stepped down from his position, as he plans to move out of the village — April 26 was his final meeting. The item was discussed during the committee of the whole meeting, prior to the board meeting.
The board had three options on how to fill the vacancy — appoint an individual by village board vote, call a special election, or leave the position vacant until the spring election of the position’s expiration (April 2022).
In recent vacancies, the board also advertised the opening to the public; however, because the vacancy was so close to an election, Village President Diana Kaschinske was in favor of simply appointing someone, specifically Judainne (JJ) Stronach, a former trustee who did not seek re-election in April. The Board was in favor of the appointment by a 4-3 decision. Kaschinske felt an appointment was necessary because if people wanted to be on the board, they would have put their names on the ballot last month.
Jerry Burke had no issue with appointing Stronach, but wanted the position advertised and be open to other community members.
Joining Kaschinske in favor of the appointment of Stronach were trustees Terri Fiore, Chris Polzer and newly elected Joanne (Joni) DeYoung. Burke, along with trustees Steve Mueller and Boor, favored open applications.
Stronach will be appointed at the May 10 meeting.
Board discusses liquor license and other fees
The board was in general favor of dropping the “amusement games” fee for all bars, taverns and other businesses in the village from $50 to $25 each game for the foreseeable future. Also, the board plans to adjust all liquor and other alcohol/tobacco license fees for the 2021-22 renewal period due to the ongoing pandemic and local businesses struggling to profit.
For the 2020-21 period the village went down to the minimum required fee, which was $0 in some cases.
The minimum fees needing to paid for the 2021-22 period are: Class A Fermented Malt ($0, normally costs $300); Class B Fermented Malt ($0, normally costs $100); Class A Intoxicating Liquor ($50, normally costs $500); Class B Intoxicating Liquor ($50, normally costs $500); Wine Class C ($0, normally costs $100); Operator’s License ($0, normally costs $45); and Cigarette ($5, normally costs $100).
The regular fees in the village are on par with a lot of the surrounding area.
A formal resolution will come at a future village board meeting.
Pauquette Park athletic field light project
A decision that the board has upcoming is whether or not to fix the lights that shine on the baseball diamond at Pauquette Park. The light fixtures are very old and are in need of a replacement. The village can do short fixes of the light fixtures, or completely remove them all and put in new ones with LED lights.
At a previous meeting, Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson was asked by the board to do more research on the overall project, which he submitted for the April 26 meeting.
Initially the board was in favor of fixing the seven poles in question now and doing the replacement in a few years. The cost would be about $28,000 over the next five years ($4,000 per pole). Bulb replacement is an additional $3,000 per year ($15,000 over the next years). The short term fix would cost about $43,000 over the next five years, plus the cost for the full replacement at some time.
Tomlinson said that the lights are becoming a safety issue because over time, the poles have twisted and no longer cover the proper areas of the field.
Right now, full replacement would cost around $250,000, but if the village waits, it will increase. Tomlinson said the cost of these projects has been increasing about 5% per year over the last decade. If the village were to wait five years, the overall project could cost about $365,000 (replacement of fixtures, plus initial pole repair and annual repairs).
Kaschinske was in favor of completing the project in 2022 and did not want to keep “putting a band-aid on it.” Polzer added that other risks could come into play if the village continues to wait.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks — who left the position after April 30 — noted that the village will take an obligation debt in 2022, and putting this project on the list now will help spread the costs out over 10 years with a low interest rate.
The board was in favor of replacing all the light fixtures in 2022.
“We’re in a position to fix the lights now, so let’s fix them now,” Burke said.
Tomlinson added that the baseball diamond will also undergo various improvements in the fall of 2022 and it makes sense for the lighting project to coincide with the other.
A formal resolution will come at a future village board meeting.
