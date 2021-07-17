The new Village Administrator in Poynette is on his way, but he won’t be there until September.
During its July 12 meeting, the Village Board approved the employment agreement with Craig Malin, who will join village staff from Seaside, California. He will fill the position formerly held by Martin Shanks. The Village Administrator position has been vacant since the start of May.
Malin’s name was one of four finalists chosen by village staff and the Village Board in June. Out of the four, Malin had the longest tenure within municipal government. The other three were Branson Bledsoe, Kelly Crombie, and Martin Shanahan Jr.
Bledsoe is the clerk/treasure for the Village of Waukesha, adjacent to the City of Waukesha. Crombie was most recently the Mayor of Columbus from 2013-17 and has been the owner of Mullin’s Drive-In theater since 2007. Shanahan most recently worked as Corporation Counsel for the City of Joliet, Illinois. He also served two stints as Joliet’s City Manager.
Malin has been City Manager of the small west coast city since December 2015. Seaside, California is about a two-hour drive south of San Francisco and has a population of about 35,000. Seaside had more than 150 city employees and operated under a $94 million annual budget.
According to Malin’s resume on his personal website — www.craigmalin.info — he helped produce six straight surplus budgets after the city saw five consecutive years of deficits before his arrival.
Prior to his time in Seaside, Malin spent almost 14 years as City Administrator in Davenport, Iowa, which had a population of about 103,000 and operated on a more than $250 million annual budget.
Malin has one tie to Wisconsin, which came from June 1999-August 2001 when he was the Administrative Coordinator (County Administrator) for Douglas County — the state’s most northwestern county. The county seat is Superior.
According to Malin’s website, in Douglas County, he “reported to a 30-member Board and supervised 18 appointed department heads.” He also “collaborated with five elected department heads and directed labor relations for 350 employees.” The county operated on a $52 million annual budget.
Malin’s final day helping lead the Seaside community will be Aug. 31, according to an article in Monterey County Weekly.
Superior One Solutions to move drainage ditch
The Board also approved the perpetual easement for a drainage ditch on the property that houses Superior One Solutions. The company was granted a Conditional Use Permit last year for their new business at the northwest corner of North Street and Highway 51. One of the conditions of approval was to establish a permanent easement for a drainage ditch that runs through the property.
Former Village Administrator Martin Shanks, the Village Attorney, and Village Engineer Kory Anderson couldn’t come to terms with the owner and his engineer last year on the easement language, as the drainage ditch would have to be relocated in the future if Superior One Solutions ever wanted to expand their building to the north.
The company decided to go ahead and relocate the drainage ditch this year. According to a memo by Anderson, he reviewed the relocation site plan and calculations supplied by their engineer. Anderson and the Village Attorney recommended approval. The new drainage ditch will be on the far north side of the property.
Trying to slow down traffic
Police Chief Eric Fisher noted that the department is utilizing its speed trailer on South Street (County Highway CS) during the construction of the North/South Trail along a portion of the road.
Fisher hopes that the trailer will help slow down vehicles and make them more aware of the construction zone. He has previously stated that the stretch of road is common for speeding vehicles.
Fisher plans to keep the speed trailer along South Street for the duration of the construction project, which is scheduled to last until mid-August.
Public Works update
Public Work Director Scott Gorman noted that with the part-time mower for the cemetery recovering from hernia surgery, and being out until Aug. 1, the full-time Public Works crew will be spending a lot more time mowing over the next few weeks.
When asked how it will affect the entire department, Gorman said that most other things are simply going to be pushed back in their schedule.