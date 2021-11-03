The Poynette Police Department will be spending a little more time patrolling the village of Arlington in 2022.
In an agreement between the two municipalities, the Poynette Police Department currently provides 360 hours of coverage for its bordering village in the months of March-December. It averages out to be 36 hours per month that Poynette officers are present in the village of Arlington.
Arlington proposed 32 additional hours of coverage by the Poynette PD — 16 hours each for the months of January and February, a time where Poynette officers currently aren’t in Arlington. Poynette’s Village Board approved that amendment during its Ot. 25 meeting.
Recently, Poynette made an increase of wages that Arlington is to pay them for the coverage. The current rate is $51 per hour, which equates to $18,360 from Arlington. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the rate will increase to $55 per hour for those 392 hours, increasing Poynette’s take from Arlington to $21,560.
Poynette PD also takes in the revenue from any citations (tickets, fines, etc.) that are written in the village of Arlington. The agreement between the municipalities began in 2017, with the starting rate of $41 per hour.
The $55 per hour now being assessed to the village of Arlington is broken down in six parts — $36.86 for the average pay for all officers, including benefits; $6.74 for vehicle insurance; $2.70 in fuel costs; $2.70 in fleet cost (wear and tear of vehicles); $3 in administrative costs (Sarah Roche’s wages for typing reports, etc.; and $3 in legal costs.
The village of Arlington has tentatively approved the wage increase, with final approval upcoming.
Since 2017, the Poynette Police Department has made anywhere from $23,422.44 to $26,590 in gross income from the contract. Adding in expenses, the department has brought in between $12,900-$15,085 of net profit each year. The expenses vary each year. From January-July 2021, Poynette has seen $14,760 come in and has a net profit of $7,543.61.
Ward in Poynette changes Supervisory District
Shortly after the Village Board approved the ward districts within Poynette, which showed no changes as a result of the 2020 census, it was notified by Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll that Ward 1 was indeed changing Supervisory District.
Ward 1 of Poynette, which sat in District 16 — overseen by Denise Brusveen — will now become part of District 24, which is led by John A. Stevenson. District 24 also covers the village and town of Arlington, among other areas.
Ward 1 is the smallest of the four Poynette wards and covers most of the west side of the village — some neighborhoods around the north and northeast side of Valley View Park are in Ward 2, while some residents south of Pauquette Park are in Ward 3. There is a population of 530 in Ward 1, while Ward 3 has 607, Ward 4 is at 655 and Ward 2 is the largest at 798.
Other news
— The Board approved the final payment to Raymond P. Cattell Inc. for the work done during the North-South Trail project in the amount of $48,215. The work covers the asphalt path on the new walking trail along Highway CS, as well as the gravel shoulder. It also covers seal coating and crack filling. Pavement markings for a bike lane, along with an asphalt driveway and curb and gutter also attribute to the total. There was a change order of $6,775.65 involved with the final phase, as well as $2,360 of additional work — which included sidewalk ramps, repairing drainage on a driveway, and other small items — to reach the $48,000 mark.
— The Board approved the 2022 operating budget for the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court. The ECCJMC is reporting its 2022 income to be $85,900, while its expenditures are estimated at $95,137.73.
— For removing snow from park paths and within the 100 block of Main Street sidewalks, the village purchased a new John Deer 1025R, with a cab, 54-inch snow thrower, engine block heater and emergency/work light package for $24,900. The Board previously approved a budget amendment for an expenditure of no more than $25,000 for such vehicle. The money will come from already received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.