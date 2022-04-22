There wasn’t much on the agenda during a special meeting of the Poynette Village Board on Wednesday, April 20. The only business on hand in the open session was to decide how to fill the vacant Trustee seat, left when Jerry Burke moved out of the village.
But before the board decided on who should fill the vacant seat, Village President Diana Kaschinske welcomed two new members to the Board. Justin Seas and Renae Przybyl sat in on their first Board meeting since being elected on April 5.
Then, in deciding on how to fill the vacant seat, Craig Malin noted that the Board had a few options.
“The Board can do three things — hold a special election, keep it vacant (until the term expires), or appoint someone,” Malin said. “It is up to the Board.”
The position’s term is set to expire in April 2023. Kaschinske looked to have either Judainne (J.J) Stronach, or Terri Fiore appointed — both of whom lost their re-election bids on April 5.
“Anyone who was interested could submit a letter, and we need a majority vote,” Kaschinske said.
Both Fiore and Stronach submitted letters addressed to Malin, Village Clerk Natalie Megow and the other Trustees.
The decision to appoint either Fiore or Stronach first needed a motion, then a second, before it could come down to a roll-call vote. Four “yes” votes were needed for appointment. Under village code, vacant positions cannot be filled by fewer than four affirmative votes for any nominee.
Trustee Chris Polzer made the motion to appoint Stronach to the vacant seat, and Joanne DeYoung seconded the motion, moving it to a roll-call vote, which succeeded by a 5-1 margin. Seas, Przybyl, DeYoung, Polzer and Kaschinske all voted in favor of Stronach. Steve Mueller was the lone ‘no’ vote.
Terri Fiore had served the on Village Board since 2014.
What follows are the submitted letters from Stronach and Fiore:
Stronach — “I am writing to inform you of my interest in continuing to sit on our village board and represent the voices of our community members.
“I look forward to the consideration and opportunity to continue to move our community forward, watching the progression of projects we’ve started and our economic and infrastructure base grow.”
Fiore — “My previous service on the Village Board had been since 2014. It was a rewarding experience and I am now interested in the current vacated position of Trustee.
“Contributing to the issues of the Village by being informed and involved is, I believe key to being a successful Trustee. There is a dedication to time commitment which I am prepared for. In the role of Trustee, I think it is important to have a mix of different experiences to ensure balance. My previous experience included initiating and following through with 3 key issues that directly involved the community.
“I think the Board’s teamwork enhances the overall performance leading to better decision making. I am anxious to once again join the ‘team’ and serve the Village of Poynette as Board Trustee.”