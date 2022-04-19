The Poynette Village Board approved three separate resolutions for upcoming projects, totaling $1,628,432 in all.
All three were approved with separate 5-0 votes at the April 11 meeting. Trustee Steve Mueller had an excused absence and the seat vacated by Jerry Burke moving out of the village currently remains open.
The work to be done focuses on street repair, as well as work at the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and the South Street lift station.
The first resolution approved was for street work along West Thomas and Cross streets, as well as at their intersections with West Mill and West John streets. Water and sewer mains will be replaced, as well as the addition of curbs and gutters to most areas. The Board approved the initial bid of Pardeeville’s LMS Construction, Inc. for $574,600.95. It was the lowest of two bids — both under budget — according to Village Engineer Kory Anderson.
Anderson noted that the prices for water and sewer mains have increased, but the project the village is doing is not a big one, when compared to other street construction, so it’s not as big of a factor as it could be. He added that he extended the completion date further than normal because he thought if he hadn’t done so, bids might not have come in.
“This will kind of be a fall project,” Anderson said, with a start date in July and a completion date around the end of October, dependent on weather and other factors.
The village will also use PVC piping for its new mains, rather than the ductile iron that has been used previously. The PVC is a little cheaper in price — but just as durable — and can be delivered quicker. This will decrease the cost of the initial bid by $13,329 — making the new total of $561,271.95 for the project.
Anderson also priced three alternatives for adjacent street and water main work, totaling $160,465, but that specific work is not currently budgeted or scheduled.
Jim DeYoung, husband of Village Board Trustee, Joanne DeYoung, spoke during public comment on April 11 regarding the street project. Jim DeYoung wonders if a retaining wall will be constructed on his property at 226 West Thomas Street as part of the work, as there is a significant elevation change from the road onto the property.
Anderson said he and other engineers will work with DeYoung to find a solution, and added if there is found to be an issue, a change order will be made.
The next step in this project is to determine if, and how, the village will assess property owners for the curb and gutter portion of the work and materials. A decision on assessments will come at a future Board meeting.
Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP)
The Board approved the bid of $675,000 from MZ Construction Inc. out of Livingston in southwestern Wisconsin.
The bid was higher than Anderson anticipated, as the village previously budgeted $600,000 for the project, but labor and material shortages have driven up prices. The WTTP project is the most expensive of the three approved on April 11.
Anderson worked with WWTP Operator Mike Schlimgen on the needed upgrades. According to a memo sent by Anderson, “the project intends to improve the plant’s capabilities to biologically remove phosphorus and reduce chemical usage.” He added that from the DNR’s perspective, the plant has outlasted its design life by five years so far, thanks to the efforts of the WWTP staff.
In the memo, Anderson stated that the project began with a simple update of the 20-year generator and programming enhancements to the control system, but evolved as Schlimgen took a deeper look at the condition of the plant and the functionality in the coming years. Now the project also includes the following — process piping modification, including inoperable valve replacement; adding automatic valve actuators in the lab building; improving safety at the plant by installing access ship ladders to sludge storage and digester tanks; installation of the wastewater control probe in the fermentation tank to provide real-time process control; replacement of the existing generator with a new one; and electrical system and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) control system upgrades.
The project probably won’t begin until 2023, based on Anderson’s estimation of delivery of equipment and the contractor’s schedule.
South Street lift station
The Board approved a bid of $392,160 from Lake Delton’s Allen Steele Company for the necessary work at the facility.
Anderson said the project at the lift station should only take a week, but it won’t be started until all the necessary equipment and materials are on site. He said there’s a chance the work could be done this year, but it most likely will be completed in 2023.
The South Street lift station is 50 years old, and has had no major upgrades. Director of Public Works Scott Gorman has told Anderson that the village “is working on borrowed time,” indicating the upgrades are an immediate need.
Anderson was estimating around $300,000 for this project, but labor and material shortages led to the 30% increase. The village should receive a 20-year low-interest loan with an interest rate of 1.65% for the projects at the WWTP and lift station.