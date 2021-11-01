The Poynette Village Board went over its final review of the 2022 operating budget during its Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 25.
The proposed 2022 budget for Poynette has $5,035,348 of expenditures. It includes improving services, funding $2.3 million of capital improvements and equipment, and line items for the potential acquisition of the Sportsman Club property adjacent to Jamieson Park. The budget is a 0.16% reduction from the spending in 2021.
Village Administrator Craig Malin noted that all this will happen without increasing the property tax rate.
The village also has $151,777 left to spend from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Poynette has already received $131,359.04 worth of funds, with another payment of $131,859.04 scheduled for June — a total of more than $260,000 in ARPA funds, above the $248,000 that was initially expected.
The substantial improvements that are coming to the village include equipment, facilities and services. Malin said these expenditures will have a lasting impact on operational efficiency and community quality of life. They include — improvements to Thomas and Cross streets; improvements to Pauquette Park (including new lights for the ball diamond); the creation of a Recreation/Community Engagement Director; snow removal of village walkways and trails; a new police squad and radio replacement for the department; new Public Works dump truck/plow; a Public Works tractor and utility vehicle; sewer plant and lift station improvements; the Sportsman Club acquisition; solar radar speed signs; curbside leaf collector; body-worn cameras for all police officers; library bookmobile grant match; and an update to the village’s Park Plan.
There will be a public hearing within the Village Board meeting on Nov. 22, with the Board approving or rejecting the budget thereafter.
“This is a planning document,” Malin reminded the Board. “It’s never exact and it’s always amended. We’re always conservative in revenue and expenses, and just because we put things in the budget doesn’t mean it will become an expenditure.”
An outline of the budget is as follows.
The General/Administrative portion of the 2022 budget is expected to see a 3% increase in revenues ($1,637,633) and a 10.7% decrease in expenditures ($573,199) from its 2021 numbers. The Fire District is expected to see a 17.3% increase in spending ($227,353), while Planning is estimated to see a 13.3% in spending for 2022 ($29,850). Health and Human Service spending will remain at $5,000 — the same at it was in 2021.
Park and Recreation expenditures are estimated to increase by 13% from 2021 ($72,852). The numbers do not include the new Recreation/Community Engagement Director position because the salary, plus benefits and other expenses (around $86,000), will come from ARPA funds for the initial year. The revenue is expected to grow by 156% ($12,300), mainly from the programs created from the new position.
The Police Department will see nearly a 13% increase in revenue for 2022 ($70,815) and a 5% decrease in expenditures ($644,344). Public Works will see a 1-2% increase in revenues ($136,096) and expenditures ($404,246), while the Debt Service will see a 2.24% decrease ($229,903) from its 2021 figures.
In the Capital Fund, revenues are expected to more than double from 2021 to $1,586,243, while expenditures are to grow by 27% ($213,468). The library revenues are estimated to grow by 6% ($221,823), and the expenditures are expected to increase by 24% from 2021 ($271,823).
Two utilities will see a rate increase beginning on Jan. 1 — sewer and stormwater. The sewer increase is $4.26 per year ($1.06 per quarterly bill) and the stormwater increase is $1.72 per year ($0.43 per bill).
The sewer utility revenues in 2022 will be a slight decrease from 2021 ($454,700), and the expenditures are expected to decrease by more than 40% ($449,775). The solid waste utility revenue is to remain the same as from 2021 ($157,396), while expenditures are estimated to increase by less than 1% ($154,668).
The stormwater utility revenues will increase by almost 2% in 2022 ($120,150) and expenditures will decrease by more than 4% ($126,774). The water utility revenues will increase slightly in 2022 ($510,600), while the expenditures are expected to decrease by almost 1% ($471,934) from the 2021 numbers.