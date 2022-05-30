Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge submitted the police department’s 2021 annual report to the Village Board at its April 23 meeting.
A big note in the report was that the department conducted 49 drug investigations in 2021, more than doubling the 2020 total (19).
“Drugs are a huge problem for any community,” Rogge wrote in his report. “The heroin problem that has plagued our area shows no signs of slowing down. Enforcement is only one element, but even law enforcement knows that the key is prevention through education.”
In regard to that, Rogge noted that he wants to be more proactive with the school district. He would like to start a D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, as the department has a D.A.R.E certified officer. Another goal would be to provide the district with a School Resource Officer, as Rogge said the department deals with a lot of calls from the schools on a daily basis.
“It is my number one goal to make the village of Poynette a safe and pleasant place to live, work and visit,” Rogge said of his goals for 2022. “The Poynette Police Department is devoted to partnering with the Poynette community to enhance the quality of life in our village.
In making the community safer, the department made four drug-related arrests during the summer of 2021, after a call from a concerned citizen. In those arrests, the department seized 27.6 grams of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
In total, the Poynette PD received 8,241 calls in 2021 — a decrease from the 12,964 calls in 2020. Rogge provided a three-year window for all his statistics, as the department saw 6,391 calls in 2019.
Of the more than 8,200 calls in 2021, 80% of the calls were labeled as service calls, which include preserve the peace, 9-1-1 misdials, suspicious persons/vehicles, information reports, civil disputes, and lost/found property. Traffic calls accounted for 14%, which include traffic violations, parking violations, accidents, disorderly conduct and public nuisances.
Assist calls happened 3% of the time and accounts for assisting other police departments, fire and EMS services and citizens.
Ordinance calls accounted for 2%, and 1% of calls were criminal calls, or calls to report rape, domestic disturbances, battery, theft, criminal damages or drugs.
In 2021, the department made 1,007 traffic stops, slightly less than the previous year (1,099), and considerably less than 2019 (1,716). While the number of stops went down, the number of citations went up to 514 from 432 in 2020 (562 in 2019). The 2020 numbers do not include parking or miscellaneous citations.
Rogge reported that 674 traffic citations were written by the department in 2021 (617 in 2020). Of those, 263 were for speeding at various increments over the posted limits, including 34 for going 20 mph or more over the limit. Additionally, 105 citations were issued for operating with a revoked/suspended license, OWIs or operating without a valid license.
The department responded to 19 traffic crashes last year, up by one from 2020. There was also one fatal crash that involved a motor vehicle and pedestrian. Officers took two reports of hit and runs, and 11 property damage crashes.
Rogge noted that officers issued 123 citations for violations of a municipal ordinance in 2021, up by three from the previous year. The citations included 31 for possession of marijuana, 32 for possession of drug paraphernalia and eight for disorderly conduct. There were also 19 citations for violating local ordinances. One instance of battery was investigated by the Poynette PD last year, and the department took six complaints of damage to property.
In 2021, the department hired two officers — Drake Coleman and Connor Reinhart — replacing Nathan Wendel and Kyle Giese.
In 2021, the department also gave out two life-saving appreciation certificates — one to Officer Ron Spurbeck and other to Officer Wendel, as both resulted in successful administrations of Narcan. Officer Wendel was also given a Joint Operations Award in April 2021 for his successful deployment of spike strips to catch a fleeing offender.
Rogge and Officer Coleman also were given Lifesaving Award for their action in a woman who was choking and became a pulseless non-breathing individual. There was also a quick response by the Poynette-Dekorra EMS. The 51-year-old woman was able to meet all those who helped her during the 2021 Safety Fest.
Rogge hopes his staff can continue its community involvement moving forward.
“With the anticipated growth of our community through residential development, the demand on our department will increase greatly,” he continued. “With this, the need for more coverage and staffing will be inevitable. This will increase our chances of retaining employees longer and finally get rid of the stepping stone mentality.”
It’s a mentality he felt the department still had in early 2021 when he began as Lieutenant. Rogge is continuing to work on changing that culture.
“My plan is to change our recruitment tactics and provide more opportunities within our police department to retain our current employees,” Rogge said. “I want to make sure all Poynette Police Department employees know their opinions are welcomed and valued.”