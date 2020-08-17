The Poynette Village Board approved an amendment to the liquor license issued to the Owl’s Nest during its Aug. 10 meeting.
The restaurant’s current status is for a Class B Retailers License, which allows the sale of Fermented Malt Beverages and Intoxication Liquors within the restaurant and a small patio on the northwest side of the building.
After the Owl’s Nest submitted a request, the board approved an amendment that would allow the sales to extend to an area of the front parking lot, which will have seating, and occasional live music each weekend until the end of the year.
The area is set up with temporary fencing and the request is being driven by the desire for more outdoor seating due to COVID-19 limitations on indoor seating.
“The Owl’s Nest is considering making this arrangement permanent in the future,” Village Administrator Martin Shanks said in a memo to the board. “There are some improvements and approvals that they would need to obtain in order to make that happen.”
An example he gave was that permanent outdoor alcohol areas require a conditional use permit that will be issued by the plan commission. The Owl’s Nest is reviewing those requirements.
Shanks also noted that the restaurant has requested temporary amendments from time-to-time for various purposes. He said there have been no issues or complaints based on those amendments.
“Many communities are being flexible with their restaurants and taverns right now to help accommodate COVID-19 concerns,” Shanks said. “This is probably a relatively easy accommodation in that regard.”
In other news, the board also approved the authorization to submit Urban Forestry Grants for the village.
Every year, the DNR awards municipalities different grants to help manage urban forests. The grants are cost-sharing and cover up to 50% of the total cost of projects.
According to Shanks, in 2019 the village was awarded a “Startup Grant” which paid for 50% of the costs for updating the village’s Urban Forestry Management Plan and Tree Inventory.
The grant that Shanks and Director of Public Works Scott Gorman are submitting, which would be available for 2021, is for $7,500 that would go toward high-risk tree removal, pruning and removal of ash trees.
The total cost of the project would then be $15,000 which is more than the village typically budgets for such items in a year, but the grant would allow them to do more while paying less.
Shanks said that if awarded the grant, the village could remove about 20 high-risk and ash trees and prune about 100 other trees.
Finally, the board approved the fourth and final payment to S&L Underground, Inc. for the work done to improvements on Park and Washington streets. The final payment was for $7,185.
“Based on my preliminary review of all construction and engineering costs it appears the total project costs are approximately $24,000 under budget,” Shanks said. “Actual construction costs came in about $34,000 higher due to a variety of factors, but primarily due to soil issues on Park Street and additional tree removal near Washington Street. However, this was well within the $53,000 budgeted in contingency. Engineering costs came in about $4,000 less than budgeted.”
Additionally, the total water utility costs were about $7,000 less than budgeted, while total sewer utility costs were $3,000 less than budgeted and stormwater costs were $19,000 less than budgeted.
Shanks said that the unspent dollars will flow back to their respective funds for use toward future projects.
