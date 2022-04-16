The Poynette Police Department added another face to its squad. Cody Jepson, 30, was officially sworn into duty as an officer on April 13 at Poynette Village Hall.
Jepson is from Wisconsin Rapids and the close-knit feel of the village is what drew him to the opening in Poynette.
“I liked the small-town community,” Jepson said. “It’s easier to build that rapport. I’m not a big city person, so that small town was a big attraction.”
With his hiring, it also give Police Chief Adam Rogge a full staff of officers — a first in his short tenure at the helm.
“It’s refreshing,” Rogge said of being a fully staffed. “It’s a good feeling knowing that we have the appropriate staff to give the coverage necessary at a high quality.”
Jepson has been in law enforcement for six years and came to the village from Lake Mills, where he previously served. He also served five years as a volunteer fire firefighter/EMT for the Biron Fire Department. Biron is a small municipality adjacent to Wisconsin Rapids.
Jepson graduated from River Cities High School in Wisconsin Rapids, then Mid-State Technical College in 2017 with an emphasis in Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement. He also completed the academy at Mid-State as well.
“I’m about helping people as much as I can,” Jepson said of what drew him to the law enforcement field.
The qualities and skills he’s gained over the past several years will be an addition to the Poynette department. He is also ready to get out and about in the village and meet the community members he is serving.
“I’m open to talk to anyone,” Jepson said. “I have the knowledge of being on patrol, with the DNR and have a medical background.”
He is still getting a feel for the overall community. Jepson added that he brings a good personality to the department.
As of being sworn in on April 13, he had yet to meet a few more of his colleagues. He is ready to continuing learning within the field.
“I want to gain more knowledge,” Jepson said of his tenure in Poynette.
Jepson added that he has interest in becoming a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) or a firearms instructor.
With four officers now working under Rogge, it cements the change in culture that he is trying to continue within the small department.
“This is a whole different department,” Rogge said. “I’m trying to change the culture. This used to be more of a stepping stone department, and I want this to be more of a destination place.”
Of the four officers, three have been hired in the last nine months. Officer Drake Coleman was sworn in on July 16, 2021, and four months later, Officer Connor Reinhart joined the department, sworn in on Nov. 29. Rogge himself, is relatively new to the department, joining as a Lieutenant 15 months ago on Jan. 11, 2021. He took over as chief a year later — on Jan. 25, 2022 — after serving in an interim role since the departure of Eric Fisher.
Officer Ron Spurbeck is the longest-tenured within the department as he has served the village for eight years, being sworn in on Jan. 16, 2014.
“This is a young crew,” Rogge said. “And as a smaller agency, it’s important for the people to be able to contribute in different capacities. We have an array of personalities, experience and interests to make this a well-rounded department.”