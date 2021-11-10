The Poynette Village Board is beginning to take steps to allow ATVs (All-terrain vehicles) and UTVs (Utility terrain vehicles) to travel on most village roadways. An initial draft ordinance was brought before the Board for review at its Oct. 8 meeting.
The ordinance would allow ATVs and UTVs to travel on all roads within the village where posted speed limits are 35 mph or less, and “posted as an ATV and UTV route except as may be limited by state law.”
Within the ordinance, it states the conditions that all operators of ATVs and UTVs must follow. All operators must have a valid state driver’s license, and all persons under the age of 18 shall wear a helmet when operating or riding in an ATV or UTV. All operators must observe the posted roadway speed limits and otherwise comply with all local and state traffic regulations. Finally, all operators should ride single file when traveling in a group of two or more vehicles.
All ATVs and UTVs must also comply with all of the following required operating equipment:
— Headlamps;
— Stop lamps;
— Front and rear turn signals;
— A minimum of two red reflectors on the rear of the vehicle;
— An exterior mirror on the driver’s side, and either an exterior mirror on the passenger side or an interior review mirror;
— Parking brake;
— A windshield that conforms to the requirements of the federal motor vehicle safety standard on glazing materials if the driver or passenger are not wearing goggles, glasses or a face shield;
— Seatbelt; and
— Vehicle identification number or serial number.
The village plans to send the ordinance to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to see if the organization has any comments to make on the document. The Board will then finalize and approve the ordinance at a later meeting, after which, the final ordinance will be sent back to the DNR so they have it in their files.
According to a state statute, it requires the adopted ordinance to be provided to the DNR, and possible other agencies.
“If the draft ordinance meets the Board’s approval, it will be provided to the DNR for review, and a notice will be published for final Board action, on either Nov. 22 or Dec. 6, pending notice publication scheduling,” Village Administrator Craig Malin said in a memo to the Board.
All Village Board members were in approval of the initial ordinance being sent to the DNR.
Malin said staff referenced model ordinances from the DNR and Pardeeville while making its own. The village would be responsible for the costs of posting all necessary signage for the ATV/UTV routes as well.
The only concern of ATV/UTV usage came from Village President Diana Kaschinske, speaking on behalf of other concerned residents about a potential crossing of U.S. Highway 51. The concern was that vehicles would be in danger if crossing Hwy 51 at the intersection of Kent Road, as it travels east onto Pauquette Pines Lane. Highway 51 is still posted at 55 mph in that area.
Ellen Pulver, secretary/treasurer of the Columbia County ATV/UTV Enthusiast Club, attended the meeting and spoke briefly at public comment. She later addressed the concern by saying that the Kent Road and Hwy 51 intersection would not be on maps that she provides to the public. Pulver said the club will redirect traffic south along Old Highway S, where they can cross Hwy 51 by Piggly Wiggly to get to Columbia Drive, or closer to the middle and high school. Pulver said she wants to keep her club members, and others, from traveling along Highway 51 because of steadier traffic flow in Poynette compared to other areas.
In order to move the ATV/UTV ordinance along in the process a little quicker, it will not be paired with golf cart usage — which also falls under a different section of State Code, according to Malin. An ordinance on golf cart usage on village roads will be prepared later and be up for review in January or February, leaving significant time for the Board to take necessary action prior to the spring season.