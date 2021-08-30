The Poynette Village Board approved the Fire/EMS Department’s 2022 budget as proposed to them by Chief Cam Radewan at the Aug. 23 meeting.
Under the terms of the intergovernmental agreement, each municipality that the department serves (Poynette, Dekorra, Lowville) is to review and take action prior to Oct. 15. A joint fire commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
According the the budget from Radewan, the department is slated to have $551,900 in total revenue for 2022, which is a decrease of about $23,000 from this year. Total expenditures for the department are estimated at $557,500 for 2022, an increase of $2,600 from last year.
Village President Diana Kaschinske did commend Radewan on beginning a vehicle replacement/contingency fund. The amount set aside for the upcoming year is $100,000.
“We’re trying to plan ahead,” Radewan said, adding that department vehicles will be on the front line for about 20 years, then another five as a backup/reserve vehicle.
Radewan pointed out that new ladder engines could be close to a $1 million price tag by the time the department needs a replacement. It takes about a year for the engine to be built and delivered once approved for purchase.
Kaschinske also noted that the department received just $2,300 in relief funds, while the village as a whole received more than $140,000. The trustees would like to see the Fire/EMS Department get more of those funds in the future, but other municipalities like Dekorra and Lowville don’t need to match what Poynette gives.
North/South Trail work
The board approved the second change order for the North/South Trail, this time in the amount of $6,774.65. The reason for the added expenses is for two things. The first was added thickness to the asphalt along the portion of curb and gutter on South Street. It adds a cost of $6,199.65.
“The county required us to install the new curb and gutter in this stretch,” Village Engineer Kory Anderson said in a memo to the board.
The second was for the addition of wildflower seed mix behind the fencing along the trail. That costs $575. It was to cover about 500-square yards along County Highway CS, per request from Public Works Director Scott Gorman.
“Due to the steep embankment and required fence by the DNR, the village won’t be able to mow the embankment,” Anderson said. “We were also able to install some new plant plugs acquired from a nearby project.”
Anderson noted that the DNR should cover 50% of the change order as a result from the grant awarded for the project.
The board also approved the payment of $218,409.75 to Raymond P. Cattell Inc. for the work done on the North/South Trail. The project is basically complete, except for crack filling and seal coating in Pauquette Park, and other small items. Per Anderson, the village will retain $5,600.25 until that work is complete.
Rezoning for Kaschinskes approved
The board approved the request for rezoning by Gary and Diana Kaschinske for a piece of land located on the west side of Old County S Road, between Kent Road and North Street. Trustee Jerry Burke led this portion of the meeting.
A one-acre lot on a 6.21-acre parcel of land will be rezoned from AT-Agricultural Transition to R-1-M Single-Family Residential-Modern for the purpose of the Kaschinskes building a new home. The remaining 5.21 acres of the property owned by Hickory Woods Development Company, Inc. will stay zoned as AT.
Also under the approval is a waiver that doesn’t require a normal public road to be constructed or other improvements to the roadway.
Per a report by Village Engineer Kory Anderson and Village Planner Mark Roffers, both support the waiver, given “the rural character of the roadway, low vehicle and pedestrian traffic volumes, the shared village-town jurisdiction of Old Highway S, its acceptable current condition as a low-volume roadway, and the discontinuity that would result from improving a short (roughly 100 feet) segment at this time.”
The Plan Commission gave its approval at a meeting Aug. 17.
Other notes
The village is planning a Fall Clean-Up Day. The item was brought up for discussion by Trustee Chris Polzer, as he wanted to see if was a good idea, and feasible, for the village.
“It motivates people to get rid of things, instead of them ending in a ditch or something,” Polzer said.
All Board members present at the meeting agreed that it was a good idea to try and begin a fall clean-up event for the village.
Village Clerk Natalie Megow did note that the fall event would cost more each year because of needing to rent all the dumpsters. It was also noted that Public Works spends at least one full day setting up everything for the event, as well as a full day of cleaning afterward.
The two available dates for the village for the remainder of the year are Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 6 due to Village Hall being reserved for various reasons, other village events or winter weather becoming a factor.
Megow will plan for such event to take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the back-up plan being for Saturday, Nov. 6.