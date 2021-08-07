The topic has been on the minds of the Poynette Park and Recreation Commission for a while now. But recently, talks have picked up steam, and all seven members are on board for the position of a Parks and Recreation Director to be added to the village staff in 2022.
The 2022 budget will be adjusted to account for the added salary, benefits and other costs to start programming.
The addition has been talked about heavily at the past few commission meetings, with much research being done as well. But during the Aug. 4 meeting, Kristin Grissom — parks, recreation and forestry director for the City of Sun Prairie — was on hand to answer any questions. Grissom also lives in Lowville and her two young children would eventually benefit from potential parks and recreation programming in Poynette.
“People support parks,” Grissom said.
Some of the questions asked were about what software to use for registration, who would design curriculum/programs and more.
Commissioner Jill Nooyen noted that there was a need to get middle schoolers more involved in activities. Grissom said it’s a challenge for most communities, but each is different. She sees the biggest need as before and after school care, as well as summer care. Grissom noted that Sun Prairie’s all-day summer programs are popular because they are low cost and high quality.
Commissioner Kevin Digman said he is “all for getting more kids involved in other things.”
Nooyen also asked if Grissom saw other communities of Poynette’s size with a similar paid position. Grissom said “yes,” noting it’s not unusual for small communities to have a parks and recreation director, but the structure of the department would be different than those larger communities.
Finally, Nooyen asked about how Grissom got instructors for her programming. Grissom said that she uses independent contractors, as well as summer/limited-term employees. The cost of the daily, weekly or monthly programs usually covers the cost of the instructor/s.
Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson wanted to see the position added, but his fears were the costs and if there’d be revenue, as well as not interfering with current school and library programming.
To that point, Grissom noted that Sun Prairie has a YMCA and that she doesn’t compete with its programs, but rather works with the center, even using the YMCA to hold some of her programs.
“Our draw is that our events are affordable,” Grissom said. “We don’t want to compete, but maybe we have a different market that we’re trying to serve.”
She added that a park and rec director could aid in the movie events and ice rink in Poynette, generating volunteers, or thinking about ways to cost save or get grants.
Village Clerk Natalie Megow added that if the new programs worked along with the school district, the district could potentially subsidize some of the funds.
Digman added that the MacKenzie Educational Center would also be a great resource for programs.
Commissioner Tony Belay said that Tomlinson is doing a lot behind-the-scenes, as are the rest of the members. He noted that by adding the new position, it would allow the commission “to focus on the bigger picture” for the parks.
Belay also noted that the splash pad cost the village more than $1 million to install, and it is primarily geared for children, but parks and rec programs would be considerably less and will serve everybody.
“It’s something we can build on every year for a fraction of what we paid for the splash pad,” Belay said.
Village President Diana Kaschinske also attended the Aug. 4 meeting, again voicing her support for the potential new position. She said that there’s never enough money to give the commission for all that they could be doing for the community, but noted that the program will build each year, and is not expecting a profit during the first year.
“I would love to have the parks have more revenue,” Kaschinske said.
She also acknowledged the commission’s fear of the budget and that there may not be other communities around to team up with, but during summer and winter, the village should promote fitness, adding that programs for Pioneer Place residents would be good. She also gave an example of a program that has kids help clean the Rowan Creek area, but also offers educational opportunities about the creek.
“You charge people so there’s control over it — and having an opportunity to learn, people are going to pay for that,” Kaschinske said.
Grissom added that possible classes could be swim lessons year round — Poynette offers them in summer only — or yoga classes for seniors, or a babysitting class. She said Sun Prairie’s “bread and butter” programs involve fitness and introduction to various sports — which feed into other organizations’ youth programs.
Along that point, Megow noted that if other municipalities know that their residents are using Poynette’s programs, they might be willing to reimburse the village some funds to help continue such programs.
Once starting the programming, Tomlinson didn’t want to see people give up on it after the first year if profits aren’t seen, which everyone agrees likely won’t happen.
“This needs a couple of years to show its value,” Tomlinson said.
Grissom added, “The pandemic put a spotlight on how important parks and recreation are. People are supporting parks right now.”
Deciding on a title
The commission had two options when it came to creating the position. The position could have carried the title of parks and recreation director, or simply recreation director.
The village planned on budgeting about $50,000 for a salary, plus benefits, for a parks and rec director, but Grissom estimated that by having just a recreation director, it could fetch a salary of about $42,000 — saving the village some money in the first initial years.
Grissom said the parks and rec director would direct the maintenance of the parks and its operations, conduct playground equipment inspections, possibly handle the ice rink in Poynette and help with the baseball and soccer fields. If the position was limited to just a rec director, it might be limited to coordinating programs and putting together the yearly guide.
“They are separate, but often get lumped together, Grissom said. “If you want that parks piece in it, the parks will look better because they can find those different resources.”
All members were in favor of the new position being under the title of parks and recreation director.