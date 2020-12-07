The Poynette Village Board will hold a pair of public hearings at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, prior to its regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting.
One of the items up for discussion will be the vacation of an alleyway behind the Sandhill Apartments between East Tomlinson and East Seward streets.
Vacating the alleyway is a necessary step for Corey and Erica Radlund — owners of Sandhill Apartments — before they can begin potential construction on another proposed apartment complex east of their current building.
The alleyway was created as part of the original plat of the area in 1946. It has since been unimproved, unused and has no utilities underground.
The public hearing on this topic is the fourth of five steps in the overall process. The first was to get a Notice of Pendency to the Register of Deeds to indicate that a resolution will be introduced to the Village Board, which it then was at an Oct. 26 meeting. The resolution was reviewed by the Plan Commission on Nov. 17 as the third step, leading up to the public hearing on Dec. 14, where the Board can then take action to approve or deny the resolution following the public hearing.
If approved, the final step is to publish and record the documents, as well and updating village maps.
The other topic for the public hearing is in regards to the village wanting to amend part of its comprehensive plan regarding changes to the planned land use category of approximately 7.2 acres west of South Main St. and north of West John St. The village wants to change the zoning from single family residential to duplex and multi-family residential.
The village has a defined corridor of existing multi-family uses along John Street that extends to Cross and Thomas streets. The amendment in the Planned Use Map would extend the corridor.
According to Village Administrator Martin Shanks, the block is unique due to its large lot sizes and closeness to village parks and trials. However, the detraction is the proximity to the sewer plant. While no complaints about odors in the vicinity have been heard in recent years, a single family might be hesitant to put down roots nearby — thus the village’s desire to add multi-family zoning.
Both the proposed change to the comprehensive plan and a diagram of the alleyway are available for viewing at Village Hall, located at 106 South Main St., and online at www.poynette-wi.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.