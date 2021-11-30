The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department will potentially purchase a new fire engine around the turn of the calendar year. The Poynette Village Board gave Chief Cam Radewan its recommendation to move forward in the process.
Radewan will now wait on the decisions from the Town Boards of Dekorra and Lowville as they are the other municipalities that make up the Joint Fire Commission.
Lowville’s next Town Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9, while Dekorra’s is scheduled for Dec. 14. If both townships are also in agreement in moving forward with the purchase, then the Joint Fire Commission will meet on Jan. 12 and discuss financing options. During similar situations in the past, the Village of Poynette has made the initial payments, while Dekorra and Lowville then reimburse Poynette for their respective shares.
The vehicle that is awaiting purchase is a custom Sutphen Monarch Case Fire Engine with a price tag of $756,209, which is about $100,000 over the expected cost.
“This is very much overdue,” said Diana Kaschinske, Poynette’s Village President.
Poynette’s Village Administrator Craig Malin noted in a memo to the Board that the 2022 budget includes $44,739.60 as its first contribution to the purchase.
“Pending financing options to be further considered by the Fire Commission, it is appropriate to indicate the Village’s ongoing commitment to funding the equipment purchase at an annual rate not to exceed $45,000, until such time as the village’s percentage share of the purchase is complete,” Malin wrote in the memo.
Radewan said the department chose the custom build for various reasons.
He said with the custom builder, things are more personable. “Both build excellent trucks,” Radewan said. He added that the company only builds about 30 trucks per trucks, while the other option, Pierce, builds close to 1,500 trucks per year.
The custom fire engine will be built at a plant in Osceola, according to Radewan. He added that once ordered, the estimated time for it to be built and delivered is about one year. Pierce’s delivery time would be closer to 15-18 months from the time of order.
Radewan said that the department also added some stainless steel parts to its order, hoping that with all the “salt and grime” on the roadways, certain parts hold up a little better.
Kaschinske knows that Radewan has put forth a good plan for the coming years, so the purchase of the new engine doesn’t hurt future budgets.
With a current truck nearing 25 years of use, Radewan is hopeful that the new engine can be in service just as long.
Approval for new village ordinance put on hold
The Village Board approved an ordinance that extends a previous one. On, Sept. 27, the board approved the village to have the ability to issue additional liquor licenses, if necessary, due to the population growth as determined by the latest U.S. Census.
The process to have such license in a village ordinance will take a few months, so the Board passed a resolution that will temporarily restrict applications from being filed for the new license until it goes through the process and becomes an official village ordinance. The pending approval of such ordinance was pushed back until the Jan. 24 meeting.
According to Village Administrator Craig Malin, Poynette now qualifies for a Reserve “Class B” Intoxicating Liquor license. It is the same as a normal Retail “Class B” license, which allows establishments to serve intoxicating drinks for on-premise consumption. Under the license, off-premise consumption may also be sold if does not exceed four liters.
A municipality is allotted only a certain amount of Retail “Class B” licenses, and when those run out, a Reserve license can be issued.
The Reserve license costs $500 — the same of the Retail “Class B” — but an additional one-time $10,000 charge may be applied as an issuance fee. An exception for the large fee is waived if the bona fide establishment has been situated and incorporated within the state for at least six years.
Police Department
Poynette’s Interim Police Chief Adam Rogge notified the Board that a new Officer is joining the department — Connor Reinhart, who was sworn in on Nov. 29.
Rogge also had a brief update about the vehicle-pedestrian crash along U.S. Highway 51 that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 14 near the intersection of Hwy 51 and Pauquette Pines Lane.
Rogge said that it was the village’s first traffic fatality in about 20 years. He could only provide limited details because the investigation is ongoing.