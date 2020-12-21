In a 5-1 vote, the Poynette Village Board approved amending the the village’s Comprehensive Plan in regards to the Planned Land Use Map.
The area of the village that was in question was the 7.2 acres of land located west of S. Main Street and north of W. John Street. Currently, the 7.2 acres are zoned for single family residential, but an amendment to the ordinance would allow for a duplex or multi-family residential zoning tag.
According to Village Administrator Martin Shanks, there is somewhat of a corridor of existing multi-family residential units in that area. The corridor could be extended to include all lots in that 7.2-acre area. There is proximity to the sewer plant, but the village has not fielded any odor complaints recently. Shanks noted that it still may detract families from settling in that area.
After a discussion with the Plan Commission during a previous meeting, Shanks said it believes that the best long-term course of action would be to amend the village’s Planned Land Use Map to extend the existing multi-family planned land use area to “capture some potential opportunities in the area.”
A resident who owns a home within those 7.2 acres was the only one to speak during a public hearing on Dec. 14 before the board ultimately took its vote. He was against amending the ordinance because of the 17 lots in that area, only two are unoccupied. He believed one house to have burned down, while the other is owned by the village. He said it “doesn’t make sense to allow a rezone” for the benefit of two properties.
An email was also sent from a couple who owns another property in that area. They said that they would prefer the area to stay single family, but would accept nothing larger than a duplex on any of the lots.
“Owner-occupied would be optimal,” the letter stated, adding that a two-unit condo for seniors would be perfect as many who are that age leave Poynette because of the lack of that type of housing.
Shanks also wanted to reiterate that by amending the Planned Land Use Map in the village’s Comprehensive Plan, it does not change the zoning of the area automatically, and any developer would still have to go through the normal “check and balances” if they want to officially rezone.
“It only allows the village to lawfully consider a request to rezone a property,” Shanks said in a memo to the Board. “In this case, to consider a request to rezone a property to the duplex or multi-family zoning districts.”
In the 5-1 vote, Trustee Chris Polzer was the only one who voted against it.
“I’m not in favor of even opening the door (to rezone for the duplex or multi-family),” he said.
Board officially approves vacating, discontinuing alley
Also during its Dec. 14 meeting, the village board unanimously approved to vacate and discontinue an unimproved alley located directly to the east of the Sandhill Apartment complex.
A public hearing was held prior to the board taking action, but no resident spoke for or against it. With the board’s approval of the resolution, it was the final step needing to be taken before the documents are recorded and published.
Vacating and discontinuing the alley between E. Seward and E. Tomlinson streets came at the request of Erica and Corey Radlund — owners of Sandhill Apartments. The couple would potentially like to build another apartment complex to the east of their current building, thus needing the alley vacated.
Throughout the entire process, Shanks saw no reason why the village shouldn’t continue to proceed with the Radlunds' request.
The alley was part of the village’s original plans in 1946, but has been unused and unimproved for 74 years. There are also no underground utilities in that area.
“There are no proposed uses for the alley in any of the village’s adopted long-range planning documents, including the Comprehensive Plan and the Park and Open Spaces Plan,” Shanks said in a memo to the Board. “Completing this process may also help encourage further residential development, which is a goal and objective in the Comprehensive Plan.”
