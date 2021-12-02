It’s been 14 years, and the land that is to house the West Ridge Subdivision on Poynette’s northwest side still sits vacant with no activity planned in the near future. All that sits near the grassy area — at the intersection of West North St. and Park St. — is an extension of Park Street.
Village Administrator Craig Malin looked over the current plat and wondered if changes should be made.
The current plat has 140 single-family lots. A rendering shows two “parks,” which are just green space that take up a total of 0.78 acres. An additional 10.6 acres on the eastern edge is designated for multi-family dwellings.
Malin said if kept in its current form, the development could yield about $43.9 million of new tax base. But because of just having one option, this plan would take a lot longer to complete.
“There’s not enough market demand for any developer to have a go with this project,” Malin said. “This could be improved. The land is charming and the topography is interesting. This could be a neat place to live.”
Malin prefaced his brief presentation with the notion of how Culver’s doesn’t sell just one kind of hamburger, there are multiple hamburgers, and also chicken, fish, etc. He added that when going to Piggly Wiggly, there isn’t one style of potato chip, but rather an entire aisle of potato chips.
“If those businesses offered only one option, they’d be out of business quick. People like choices,” Malin said.
The West Ridge plat, which was approved in 2007, has been up for sale since. No developer has put a bid on the $1.7 million asking price due to it containing just one style of lot, among other things, according to Malin.
“The plat suffers from a number of dated planning features which have not assisted in its development or sale,” Malin wrote in a memo to the Board. “Chief among these is a plan that fails to take advantage of the site’s topography and wooded features, creating a featureless subdivision lacking in charm or community space.”
Malin presented alternative options to the Board during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 22.
The Village Board was in general agreement to improve the plan to more-refined versions of a conservation/open space (COS) plan or Traditional Neighborhood Development (TND) plan, and present them to the Plan Commission for conceptual approval under the Planned Neighborhood zoning classifications. The current plat is predominantly zoned R-1-M.
Trustee Steve Mueller was the only one against improving the plan, as he did not want the burden to fall on taxpayers.
Trustee Terri Fiore asked about the costs to put together the other options, and Malin said it would be under $20,000.
Mueller didn’t think changing the plans “was any of our business.” He also felt that not enough people were looking for homes in the area, and didn’t want someone to come in and later sell the land for more money. Mueller thought changing the plan would be “rolling the dice.”
“The numbers make sense,” Trustee Joni DeYoung said. “I have no history with this, but looking at communities around us, how do we grow? How do we get a broader tax base? Multi-generational living appeals to a number of people. … I think this is a good steward use of money and trust in us (as a board).”
Village President Diana Kaschinske noted that a past board had put in a moratorium to stop building in the village, also playing a factor in the land not selling.
Mueller wondered if certain contingencies could be put in a contract so the village doesn’t lose money if, and when, things get started. Chris Hughes, the village’s attorney, did confirm that safeguards could be put into any contract.
Trustee Chris Polzer referenced when the village was planning a new fire station and how that was “rolling the dice,” and the splash pad, too. He said people pushed back and questioned both, but the two have since greatly improved the community.
“I think this is straight forward,” Polzer said. “What’s the alternative? It sits for another 14 years. It’s worth taking a look. We don’t have a crystal ball, but it’s worth moving forward.”
Trustee Jerry Burke added, “I’m interested in doing what it takes to get this project going, no matter who makes money. We put the road in, so we’re in it. I want this to work.”
Mueller later clarified that he wasn’t opposed to making changes, but rather he was against using taxpayer’s money to do so.
“I like the plan,” Kaschinske said. “It’s been our goal to have that land developed … Craig is looking for ways to add value here. People want to move to the community, but there’s no place to build.”
The West Ridge plat has continued to sit without any activity, with the village hoping that someone will make a bid, but Malin noted that “hope is not a strategy or action plan.”
He recommended improving the plan because Veridian Homes — which is currently building the 160-acre Heritage Hills in Waunakee — “might be looking our way in a few years.”
“Nobody will buy the current plat. It’s been there for 14 years,” Malin said. “I think the village needs to demonstrate leadership, and we need to get to a tax base that is stronger than $43.9 million.”
So on his own accord, Malin used colored pencils and markers to draw alternative options for West Ridge — a conservation/open space (COS) plan, and a Traditional Neighborhood Development (TND) plan.
“They’re not fully-engineered, but a lot of thought went into them,” Malin said.
Under the COS plan, trees would be preserved and the open space would be centered among the 80 acres of land. Green space and trails would move in a northwest to southeast direction, and also help convey stormwater. The roads would be curvilinear, which would help reduce infrastructure costs, while also improving environmental performance, Malin wrote in the memo.
The parks would now total about 7.6 acres, with five or since housing options, instead of one. Multi-family could also still be planned on the eastern edge of the plat.
By adding different housing options, the traditional lots decrease from to 89, but the overall number of lots increases adding 84 single-family, alley-loading lots.
“Alleys freak people out and I’m not sure why,” Malin said. “The neighborhood is brought together with walking paths.”
Also, by adding more parks and green space, the COS plan has 59 lots adjacent to parks, rather than the eight in the current plan. In the COS plan, the new tax base could jump to $51.2 million — $7.3 million more than the current plan.
When employed for the city of Greyslake, Illinois, Malin helped the area develop a 667-acre plat of land now called Prairie Crossing, sitting on old farmland. Malin said the farmers hated the initial cookie-cutter plan and held onto the land. The development eventually turned into what has become 70% green space, with homes tucked away in clusters.
“The land is the star of the show,” Malin said of the development.
In the TND plan, Malin said trees would still be preserved and open space would be centered, but there would also be a sequence of green spaces going from the northwest to southeast corner of the 80 acres. The development is very grid-like.
The park space increases even more — to 8.5 acres — with 87 lots now having park views.
The options for housing increases to eight, including keeping multi-family on the eastern edge of the plat. The alley-loading lots and traditional single-family lots increase in size. Duplex, triplex, and four-unit town homes are also included in the plan. There could be up to 271 single-family lots — almost double from the current plat.
Malin was conservative and said that this development could yield around $64.2 million in new tax base — more than $20 million over the current plat. He added the TND is more flexible with its layout and is the most land efficient of the three examples given.
“Many homes in the TND front into parks — that’s the appeal,” Malin said. “Being adjacent to parks adds to the tax base, plus it’s a nice place to live.”