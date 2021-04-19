The Poynette Village Board passed two resolutions that relate to the search for a new Village Administrator. At the beginning of April, Martin Shanks gave a 30-day notice that he would be stepping down from the position.
So now the search for a replacement begins, as the Board approved to have Public Administration Associates, LLC — a recruitment service — help them in that process. The two sides will be in constant communication with each other. The approval came as a recommendation from Shanks.
“I’m very familiar with them,” Shanks said. “They are very specialized with administrative searches in Wisconsin. They know everybody in the administrative field.”
PAA, LLC is widely-respected across the state as it has conducted administrator recruitments for more than 150 Wisconsin communities — all diverse and of different sizes, large and small. The agency helped the city of Columbus find their new administrator in 2019. Since 1998, PAA has helped in more than 300 municipal administrator searches including Baraboo, Middleton, Verona, Princeton, Reedsburg, Cross Plains, Marshall, Prairie du Sac, Lodi, Pardeeville and Waunakee. One of the Associates is Dave Tebo, Poynette’s Village Administrator from 1994-2000.
“They seem to know what they are doing,” Trustee Jerry Burke said when it came time to give approval or denial.
Village President Diana Kaschinske added, “I love it.”
The PAA will meet with the Board to discuss the position and to determine the interview and selection process schedule. It will place ads — as well as produce a video and 6-8 page profile for marketing — and encourage known qualified individuals to apply. The PAA will receive all applications and provide a summary to the Board with its ratings. The Board and PAA will then select semi-finalists and arrange interviews to determine finalists. The PAA will also assist the Board with the final selection process and negotiate employment.
The cost for the service is $9,700 and the overall process takes about 16 weeks. So the hope is to have the position filled with a qualified candidate by Aug. 1.
With the position now vacant, it changes some of the financials for the village. Shanks helped the village out with the numbers involved. In a given year, the position is paid $118,920 which includes salary, benefits and fringe costs. With Shanks leaving after four months of the year, he will be paid $41,746 by the village, with an estimated benefit payout of $10,967.13 for a total cost of $52,713.13. It would leave $66,206.87 for the remainder of the year.
If the new person starts on Aug. 1, and every things remains the same, they will be paid $48,123 for the remainder of 2021. Shanks added in the cost of PAA ($9,700) and proposed interim salary adjustments to the total of $8,026.40. It would total $65,849.40, leaving a surplus of $357.47.
Shanks noted that if a person started sooner than Aug. 1, the interim salary adjustments would end as soon as the position is filled, and the rest of the money going to new administrator.
Megow, Kilen to see salary adjustments during search
Due to the possibility of the search lasting three or four months, Village Clerk/Treasurer Natalie Megow and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Sue Kilen would see added compensation for the time they would share in filling an interim role. That was the second approval by the Board on April 12.
The village would have about $8,000 of funds available for compensation.
The added work includes preparing packets and materials for all Village meetings, ensuring Board actions are carried out, coordinating the village’s human resources functions and personnel matters, acting as public information officers, managing and organizing the village’s fiscal position, and handle all planning, development and zoning matters.
Given the additional $8,000, Shanks proposed that Megow have an increased hourly rate from $28.82 to $38, and that Kilen’s hourly rate increase from $19.71 to $24, during the time there is no Village Administrator.
“These positions are vital to the village’s operations and will be more critically so during the Administrator’s absence,” Shanks said. “They will be asked to take on duties outside of their job descriptions that are of executive importance to the village.”
All increases would go into effect Monday, May 3 and continue until the hire date of the new Administrator.
Board bids farewell to Judainne Stronach
Village President Diana Kaschinske praised Board member Judainne Stronach during Stronach’s final meeting on April 12 for her honesty, research and dedication while on the Village Board. Kaschinske added that Stronach will be greatly missed.
“Serving with people who have the village at heart has been great,” Stronach said. She chose not to run for re-election earlier this month. Joanne DeYoung will take over the seat beginning at the April 26 meeting.
