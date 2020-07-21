In late December 2017, the house located at 374 South Street in the Village of Poynette suffered damage from an electrical fire. The house was vacated and no repairs have been done since the fire.
The Poynette Village Board approved a raze or repair order at its July 13 meeting, which is to be given to the owner of the property.
The order was drafted by Village Attorney Chris Hughes after receiving the inspector report from Michael Parrott, a building inspector at General Engineering.
Parrott’s report had several notations from his May 4 and May 20 inspections. Because the house had an extended period of deferred maintenance, there was “substantial” structural issues. The house also had no functioning heating, electrical or plumbing elements and had several areas of mold. He listed the house in “poor” condition — the worst an inspector can give — with the dwelling described as “not properly performing its intended function,” being “at or beyond its useful life” and that the structure requires major repairs or replacements.
Despite Parrott’s rating, he did report that “a substantial percentage of the house was observed to have been minimally impacted by the fire and was found to be in “serviceable” condition — which is a level between satisfactory and fair for inspectors.
“It is my professional opinion that the house is a viable candidate for being repaired, provided that the deficiencies addressed throughout the body of this report are remedied in a professional and timely manner,” Parrott’s report stated.
The repairs are to be done in two phases — one concerning the exterior of the home and the other focusing on the interior.
The first phase, focused on the exterior of the home, is to be completed by no later than Nov. 15. The necessary work, according to Parrott, includes the required demolition of the existing components, installation of new permanent electrical service, all rough framing, installation of permanent roof cladding components, installation of soffit and fascia, and installation or repair of all affected cladding such as masonry and siding.
The second phase of the repairs, on the interior of the home, must be completed by no later than Aug. 1, 2021. That work includes mold remediation, all applicable electrical, HVAC and plumbing, and insulation installation, drywall installation and finishing, and millwork installation (cabinetry, flooring, trim, etc).
“The order incorporates the inspector’s recommendations that work be completed in phases noted above. If not complete, the village may then proceed to raze the home and charge all costs to the property owner,” Village Administrator Martin Shanks said in a memo to the board.
All necessary permits are needed by the home owner before those repairs can begin on the property.
