The Poynette Village Board — with the help of Chris Swartz from Public Administration Associates, LLC — has trimmed the number of applicants for the vacant village administrator position down to four.
The board held a special meeting on June 3 and June 10, and picked four applicants to continue in the process. Two of the four currently work in Wisconsin, while another works in Illinois, and the final candidate is from California.
When there was about a week left in the application process in late May, Poynette Clerk/Treasurer Natalie Megow said there were 14 applicants.
The village board, and other staff members, are holding another special closed session meeting June 17 to discuss the candidates further.
Back in late April, PAA mapped out a schedule for the village to take in the hiring process. At the June 17 meeting, they were to select finalists, who would then come to Poynette for further interviews and a tour of the village during the week of June 21. The hope is to approve the hiring of a new village administrator at the board’s June 28 meeting.
The four still under consideration by the village board are Brandon Bledsoe, Kelly Crombie, Craig Malin and Martin Shanahan Jr.
Brandon Bledsoe
Bledsoe has most recently worked as the clerk/treasurer for the Village of Waukesha, with an estimated population of 9,200. It sits adjacent to the City of Waukesha.
Bledsoe was also clerk/treasurer for Town of Bristol (Feb. 2017-Aug. 2020), clerk/treasurer and assistant administrator for the Village of Pardeeville (July 2015-Feb. 2017), and was a management analyst for the Village of Wind Point (Jan. 2015-July 2015).
Additionally, Bledsoe spent five years as a paralegal at a Milwaukee law firm and was a Human Resources Sergeant for the U.S. Army from 2005-13.
Kelly Crombie
Crombie was the Mayor of the City of Columbus from 2013-17, and has been the owner of Mullin’s Drive-In there since 2007. Columbus had a population of about 5,000 when Crombie was mayor.
He currently works at a law firm that specializes in lawsuit, education, real estate, defect and lemon law cases. Crombie is a licensed attorney, able to practice within the state and federal courts.
Crombie earned his undergraduate degree from Ripon College and went on to earn his doctorate of law from the University of Wisconsin.
He also worked within the Columbus School District from 2007-2009. Crombie spent time on the Madison College Board of Directors, working with a budget of more than $333 million per year.
Craig Malin
Malin has been the city manager for Seaside, California, since December 2015 and has experience with five cities, two counties, a metropolitan planning organization and a park district, according to his bio on Seaside’s website.
Prior to his time in California, Malin was the city administrator in Davenport Iowa for 14 years. The population of Davenport during his tenure was just under 100,000.
Malin has a Masters degree in Public Administration, Human Resources Development, and Urban Planning and Policy.
His tie to Wisconsin is that he was an administrative coordinator in Superior for Douglas County for two years (1999-2001).
Martin Shanahan Jr.
Shanahan most recently worked as corporation counsel for the City of Joliet, Illinois — a position he had for five years. He also served two stints as Joliet’s interim city manager, with the most recent being from October 2018-June 2019.
In May 2020, Shanahan was fired by another interim city manager, who was not a city employee at the time, but rather a retired independent consultant. Shanahan filed for a $122,896 settlement in a wrongful termination suit, which the city council denied in October. With new members on the council, a settlement for $200,000 with Shanahan was reached in January.
Prior to his time with the City of Joliet, Shanahan spent many years as a private practice lawyer in the Chicago area.