The Village of Poynette has received $248,115 in funds as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed by President Joe Biden. The funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2024, Village Administrator Craig Malin said.
There are restrictions to possible uses for these funds, as they must be used for:
— Response to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
— Response to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;
— For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the pandemic relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; or
— To make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Malin said the village cannot use the funds for a new fire engine, a big purchase for the village in the coming years. However, the funds can be used to buy equipment to clear snow from pathways, as it is considered a public job.
Malin wanted the board to start thinking what the funds can go toward. He recommends the ARPA funds be used for projects/programs that “are impactful, non-duplicative, do not have an existing funding source, are contributory to the village’s long-term economic vitality, and are visible and/or easy to explain.”
New liquor license
The village will be able to issue additional liquor licenses, if necessary, due to the population growth as determined by the latest U.S. Census.
According to Village Administrator Craig Malin, Poynette now qualifies for a Reserve “Class B” Intoxicating Liquor license. It is the same as a normal Retail “Class B” license, which allows establishments to serve intoxicating drinks for on-premise consumption. Under the license, off-premise consumption may also be sold if does not exceed four liters.
A municipality is allotted only a certain amount of Retail “Class B” licenses, and when those run out, a Reserve license can be issued.
The Reserve license costs $500 — the same of the Retail “Class B” — but an additional one-time $10,000 charge may be applied as an issuance fee. An exception for the large fee is waived if the bona fide establishment has been situated and incorporated within the state for at least six years.
The process to have such license in a village ordinance will take a few months, so the board passed a resolution that will temporarily restrict applications from being filed for the new license until it goes through the process and becomes an official village ordinance.
Village in need of a crossing guard
The village is in charge of two intersections, with the school board in charge of all the others, for monitoring before and after school. The village has guard staffed along U.S. Highway 51, but not one at the intersection of North and Main streets.
Currently, the intersection of North and Main is being monitored by Sarah Roche, administrative secretary for the police department. Deputy Clerk Sue Kilen has patrolled the intersection when Roche has police department duties.
That intersection is deemed unsafe and must be staffed, but the village has been unable to find someone willing to work two hours a day in all types of weather when school is in session — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — at $14 per hour.
The police department had an applicant, but when offered the job, turned it down as they accepted a role with the school district. Administration will increase the pay to $16 per hour.
Village cites two derelict properties
Village Attorney Chris Hughes said that citations were given to a pair of residencies — 412 S. Main Street and 214 Pauquette Drive. The citations were for nuisances regarding junk, derelict motor vehicles, and grass/weeds.
Hughes also directed building inspector Mike Parrott to send letters requesting access to both properties for interior and exterior inspections. If access is denied, or after three certified letters are sent without responses, the village will seek an inspection warrant, and take appropriate action to enforce ordinances.
Water Tower property update
The parcel of land in the village called the “Water Tower property” is for sale, with Amy Skaar as the listing agent through Sept. 18, 2022. The parcel is listed at 0.53 acres and has a $30,000 price tag.