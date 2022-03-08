The uniforms of the Poynette Police Department will look a little different moving forward. The department now has a new patch sewn onto the two upper arms of each uniform.
The process of getting the patches on all uniforms was complete during the first week of March.
“When I took over as Chief, I met with all of the other officers and wanted their opinion on things they would like to see changed within the department, and at the department,” Chief Adam Rogge said. “It was kind of a unanimous thing that they really wanted to change the patch. The reason being is they felt it was a little outdated and not specific to Poynette.”
Rogge came to the department as a Lieutenant in January 2021, and officially took over as chief Jan. 25, 2022, a few months after Eric Fisher stepped down.
The patch the department had been using was in place for about 30 years, Rogge said, according to former officer Tony Belay, currently the co-owner of Belco Vehicle Solutions in Poynette. That patch adorned Belay’s uniform while he was an officer for the village from 1994-2000.
Currently, with three of the five main faces in the department all having been there for 15 months or less, Rogge and the officers agreed that it was time for the PPD to take on a new identity.
The old patch featured a pheasant flying above a body of water, with Poynette’s slogan, “Naturally,” above a pine cone and the scales of justice. Rogge said he was told that the pheasant paid homage to the MacKenzie Environmental Center.
The new patch has a background of the American flag with a rendering of Rowan Creek encircled in the middle. The words forming a circle around Rowan Creek are, “respect, courage, integrity and honor” — the core values of the department — along with the village’s name. On the bottom of the patch is a thin blue line, the international symbol of supporting law enforcement officers and honoring all those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The village’s 1892 establishment date is sewn on the thin blue line.
“It was really important (to the guys) that they wanted to emphasize our core values that you see, so the guys talked about those being displayed,” Rogge said. “Some officers liked the U.S. flag, representing when we take our oath to the Constitution, but also incorporating the thin blue line.”
Rogge also got opinions from other village staff about the upcoming change, and found out that getting a new patch was rather fitting.
“I was told, coincidentally, the village has been working on rebranding itself, too,” Rogge said. “With that, came to light that something specific to the village was Rowan Creek. It’s a well-known trout fishing stream, and the trails that we have, it’s the attraction that people come to Poynette for.”
He also asked others around the community their thoughts of what makes Poynette special, and the answers were all centered around Rowan Creek, which flows through two village parks.
Rogge wanted his officers to come up with all their ideas before making the final decision as a group. Other ideas were having an outline of the state of Wisconsin with a star at Poynette’s location, the Wisconsin River, and possibly keeping the pheasant.
Bringing the final idea to life
Rogge called on the services of Belay and his staff at Belco to help in the process. He, along with Administrative Assistant Sara Roche, submitted a rough draft of the ideas the department had for a new patch. Belco then came up with different options, varying in sizes and color schemes. The image of Rowan Creek came from an actual photo of a portion of the creek. Belco returned options that included a grey border, as well as a yellow/gold one.
“With the bright yellow, we also tried to think about officer safety in a tactful situation, so the bright yellow kind of makes you stand out,” Rogge said of choosing the grey border.
However, Rogge’s vote wasn’t the only one that mattered.
“So I sent the four options out to the guys and they all voted, and it was unanimous,” Rogge said.
Rogge wanted to stay local for the final production as well and contacted OCD Graphics & Apparel, across the street from Village Hall. Rogge also noted that the Portage Police Department recently got new patches, and its chief, Keith Klafke, referred him to the company they used — the California-based Emblem Enterprises. After receiving two quotes that were “significantly different,” Rogge tried to see if OCD Graphics could match the other, but Rogge said they were unable to come close and told him to go with the California company.
“I was able to see the quality with Portage PD ahead of time and I was happy with that,” Rogge said.
Rogge sent Belco’s design to Emblem Enterprises and within eight days, he had a 3-D image of the patch. He gave the final OK and within a month, the department received its new patches on Feb. 25.
“It was a pretty smooth operation with how it all worked out,” Rogge said. “The new patch looks fantastic.”