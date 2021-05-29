During the Poynette Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on May 24, Public Works Director Scott Gorman came before the group looking for direction on how deal with an issue with one of the village’s trucks.
The 2005 Ford F-150 truck used by the Public Works Department has been experiencing some mechanical issues recently.
Gorman wanted to hear the board’s thoughts on whether to make the necessary repairs or to replace the vehicle, which isn’t scheduled for replacement until 2024.
The truck needs a new transmission, along with front steering/suspensions repair, new tires and other small repairs. The repairs could cost anywhere from $4,500-$5,000. Gorman had a quote for the necessary repairs from Bell Ford in Arlington at the May 24 meeting.
Gorman said the truck can’t go in reverse, and is mainly used to collect garbage and clean the bathrooms in the parks. It’s in use during the spring, summer and fall months.
“It’s a do-all truck,” Gorman said. He added that if the truck was replaced, the department would be short-equipped for months, but if repaired, it would be just a couple weeks at most.
Gorman was on the fence, thus he sought ideas from the board.
Trustee Jerry Burke was in favor of repairs, adding that it could add a little more value to the truck when it came time for replacement in 2024.
Gorman noted that it is still a “decent” vehicle and that it doesn’t really leave Poynette, except for the occasional trip to the Do-It Center in Lodi or Portage.
A new truck could cost about $23,000.
Trustee Chris Polzer asked Gorman what he would do in this situation. Gorman said he would repair it, adding that by doing so, it would have a good chance to make it to 2024. It also leaves the department’s fleet short for less time.
The board was in favor of making the repairs, with Gorman getting a second quote from Graham’s Auto and Truck Clinic in town. Gorman would then go with the lower price.
Giese leaving Police Department after 12 years of service
The Poynette Police Department recently accepted the resignation of Officer Kyle Giese after 12 years with the village. He was hired as a part-time officer in 2009, and became full time in 2014.
According to a memo from Chief Fisher to the board, “Giese has served many roles with the department ranging from field training officer, TraCS (Traffic and Criminal Software) Manager, department armorer for all weapons, Standardized Field Sobriety Instructor, go-to person for maintaining fleet maintenance, Sergeant for many years, plus many other things Kyle helped to create and/or help make the police department better.”
His last time on duty for the village will be June 9.
“Kyle has been an instrumental part of this police department,” Police Chief Eric Fisher said in the memo. “We will mis Kyle’s dedication and service to the community.”
Fisher posted an advertisement for the open position when he learned of Giese’s plan to leave a few months ago. An interview of one applicant will take place on June 3, but they have no experience beyond going through the academy.
If the individual is not hired, Fisher will post another job opening.
With the upcoming departure, Fisher noted that almost every department in the county is short-staffed. Polzer added that it’s a problem nationwide because enrollment in law enforcement programs is down across the country.
374 South St. slow on repairs
A brief update was provided to the board regarding the property at 374 South Street that is currently under a raze or repair order.
The house suffered significant damage from a fire in 2017, but after sitting untouched for quite some time, the village’s building inspector deemed it safe to repair.
However, the village issued timelines for such repairs. The exterior of the home was to be addressed beginning Nov. 15, 2020. Minimal work has been done to the garage roof. Branton Builders were hired by homeowner Dennis Jones to do the work.
A permit was pulled on the property on April 13 in correlation to the roof, and according to Village Clerk/Treasurer Natalie Megow, there is only one permit currently issued for repairs. The board did not take that as a good sign.
“He needs more permits to keep working,” Megow said.
The interior of the home needs to start being addressed by Aug. 1.
Village President Diana Kaschinske and Trustee Chris Polzer both noted that neither ever saw dumpsters at the property.
Village Attorney Chris Hughes said that the village will see where the property is at come July.
Village Administrator hiring update
Chris Swartz of Public Administration Associates informed Megow that he had 14 applicants for the vacant village administrator position as of Monday, May 24. Megow said that Swartz anticipated another 4-5 applicants before the May 28 deadline passed.
PAA will put together a report of all applicants and a report will be sent to village board members by June 1. A special closed session meeting will occur at 6 p.m. June 3 for PAA to work with the board on selecting around six or seven semifinalists.
A round of interviews will take place during the week of June 3 and PAA and the village board will have another closed session meeting on June 10 to select finalists. Another round of interviews will happen during the week of June 14, with a final decision hopefully to be made by the village board meeting on June 28.
In other news, at the regular village board meeting, following the COW meeting, the board approved the submission of a petition for the use of highway aid for repairs of Water Tower Road and Bluebird Circle.
The intent is to use the aid to apply slurry seal on both roads. The program will allow the village to pay a deposit to the county, and once the work is completed, it would see a 50% reimbursement the following year.
The prep work on both roads would combine to cost $2,114.70, with the slurry seal being $17,823.90 for both surfaces — a total project cost of $19,938.60.
The amount of money advance to the village in aid would be $4,000.