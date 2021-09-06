There is a focus on improving the back baseball diamond at Pauquette Park — and the safety for those around it.
The Village of Poynette Park and Recreation Commission discussed possible improvements needed, an item brought up by Commissioner Kevin Digman, who is also a coach in the Poynette Baseball Organization (PBO).
Digman noted that the PBO is going forward with a project to move, and improve, the two dugouts, but also addressed other safety concerns he had with the field and its surroundings. His biggest concern was for safety netting to be added around home plate and to the fences down the baselines.
“It’s a safety issue,” Digman said. “When we have just a league game, there’s only about 30-40 people, but when we have a tournament, there could be 200 people. It’s not going to be a pop fly (that’ll hurt someone), it’ll be a screamer.”
He noted that the older the kids get, the harder the line drives can be.
“I’m actually shocked no one has gotten hurt yet,” Digman said.
All the commissioners agreed that proactive measures need to be taken, avoiding serious injury for future events.
Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson said he was still waiting for quotes from two different fencing companies about extending the netting about 8-10 feet above where the fence sits.
“I think the netting is necessary for as much activity that’s there,” Commissioner Paul Golueke said, who also asked about replacing the bleachers.
Tomlinson thought that the three bleachers were in good shape, but they would all sit closer to the home plate area.
For the dugouts — which will be funded mainly by the PBO, with the PFO (Poynette Fastpitch Organization) possibly chipping in funds — two 8-by-24-foot cement slabs would be poured along the baselines. Digman said the plan is to have the dugouts even with the first and third base bags.
“It will open up the home plate area,” Digman said.
Tomlinson said that the commission could pay for the two dugout benches, with the old ones getting removed.
“If the PBO is going in on the dugouts, then we (Park Commission) can pay for new benches,” he said, adding that he estimates about $1,000 for each bench.
Digman also said the fenced backstop behind home plate needs to be fixed because kids could potentially get hurt when they reach for a ball. Tomlinson added that it is 30 years old.
Finally Digman did bring up the idea of adding scoreboards to that back diamond, but it’s not a priority.
“The netting needs to be done,” Digman said. “We need it to be safe, and I think we need it done before we start playing games down there again.”
“Scoreboards would be nice, but they don’t come before the netting,” he added. “Scoreboards are more of a want, and they’d be nice to have, but I’d worry about the netting first.”
Tomlinson said he would like to coordinate the addition of netting with the dugout project.
Adjusting the 2022 budget
In order to help this project, the commission agreed to add $5,000 to the “major maintenance” line item in the 2022 budget. Currently, the 2022 expenditures for parks is estimated at $155,128, which includes the $50,000 salary for the potential new park and recreation employee — plus $28,101 in benefits associated with the position and $13,000 for supplies, software and professional development.
The small addition would increase the 2022 total to $160,128. The commission usually budgets $6,500 each year for major maintenance for things like fixing the light poles in Pauquette Park and replacing playground equipment.
Tomlinson indicated that the commission could increase that line item to help pay for the netting and other improvements. Digman asked if that was the “best bet” in order to get the netting done soon and Tomlinson said yes.
The proposal of making the line item a total of $11,500 for 2022 still needs final approval by the village board.
Village Clerk Natalie Megow noted that the parks have only used $1,500.50 for major maintenance in 2021 — $5,000 short of what is budgeted. That could result in using leftover funds this year for the netting. Another option is to use funds from other line items that have also fallen short of their budgeted amount. The proposal of $11,500 for 2022 is in case the funds are not available this year.