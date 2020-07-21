At its July 13 meeting, the Poynette Village Board talked about the 2021 budget as part of a review of the bigger Capital Improvement Plan, which ranges from 2021-2025.
More specifically, Village Administrator Martin Shanks was looking for board approval to remove a possible four items from the village’s 2021 budget.
One item was a leaf collector for the village, budgeted at $55,000. The second item was a parks utility vehicle (plus attachments) budgeted for $60,000. The vehicle would have been available to plow trails in the winter, a new service for the village, but one that board members viewed as unnecessary. A third item was for four solar-powered speed signs to be used by the police department, and be placed throughout the village. The final item was a plan for the Highway 51 corridor, which would cost about $17,000.
“Its delay would not create any significant risk,” Shanks said. “I do believe it’s something the village should undertake before the Comprehensive Plan is updated again in 2026.”
The board was in agreement to remove all four items from the 2021 budget, which takes away $152,000.
“I think all four can be delayed so we can protect our existing services,” trustee Chris Polzer said.
Fisher noted that with the department down an officer for the foreseeable future, he might be able to get one or two signs with the money that would normally go to pay the vacant officer position’s salary. The police department had an offer to a potential candidate, but a failed background check led to rescinding that offer. Fischer said there was no secondary candidate at the time.
The board also discussed how to handle the needed sidewalk repairs throughout the village. President Diana Kaschinske wanted enough money set aside each year to make the necessary repairs or improvements or possibly another line in the budget indicating certain funds to be allocated for such. Shanks said that the village can increase the budget its had for those kinds of projects.
“Something is better than nothing,” Kaschinske said in reference to having funds available, adding that she worries about the sidewalks, because sometimes when projects are put off, they are never gotten back to.
The board also has to figure how out to prioritize those projects and what are the factors in making those decisions.
The Capital Improvement Plan will be discussed again at the July 27 Committee of the Whole meeting, with no action to be taken on the final plan until sometime in August.
In other news, the village will pay its third installment of funds for the Park Street and Washington Street utility and street improvement projects. The payment is for $158,088.36 to S&L Underground, Inc., the general contractor of the project. The payment is for work that was done up to July 7. In a memo to the village, Village Engineer Kory Anderson noted most of the work is complete on both projects, except for a few final items on West Washington Street. Substantial completion is set for Aug. 15 with total completion to be done by the end of August.
Village issues pair of special event permits
The board approved the special event permit for Karben4 Brewery to host a drive-thru taproom on Aug. 12 in Poynette. The brewery has hosted similar events in Sun Prairie, DeForest and Waunakee.
The brewery, along with other local vendors, will set up stations throughout the parking lots of the police department and Pauquette Park. All vehicles will enter the village hall parking lot from W. Washington Street and proceed to where the menu is stationed. Patrons, while staying in the vehicle at all times, will select — and pay for — the items they’d like, then proceed to the “picking” spot where their car is loaded.
The public works and police departments are working together to provide barricades and signage for the event.
The board also approved the special event permit — and liquor license — to the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department as it will host Pork in the Park on Aug. 15 in Pauquette Park. The event will extend park hours until 11 p.m., with music also allowed until that time. Also, Police Chief Eric Fisher will advise the Police Department to patrol the event at his discretion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.