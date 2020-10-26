Corey and Erica Radlund came in front of the Plan Commission at its October 20 meeting to consult with members about a possible new development that they were interested in undertaking.
The couple owns the Sandhill Apartments, located at 210 Howard Street — behind the Family Dollar — and they would like to develop a secondary apartment complex. That building would sit just to the east of their current property, which they have owned since 2000. They have already submitted an application to vacate the nearby unimproved alleyway, which the Village Board approved at its October 12 meeting.
The Plan Commission was in general support of such development.
Their new development plans to be a 14-unit building, with each unit being a one-bedroom apartment. The Sandhill Apartments is a 12-unit building, with each unit housing two bedrooms.
In a letter to Village Administrator Martin Shanks, the Radlunds noted several roadblocks that they would need to get through before ultimate approval.
One issue is that the proposed lot is currently zoned as single-family, but the Comprehensive Map lists it as multi-family. The Radlunds would need to submit an application for re-zoning. In addition, multi-family developments require site plan approval by the Commission, and developments of 9-16 units also require a conditional use permit.
There is also a density issue. The village’s ordinance states that no multi-family building may have more than 16 units, and at least 4,000 square feet of land area is required per dwelling unit, or bedroom. Under the current ordinance, the Redlands would only be able to build a 9-unit building on the proposed site of 37,488 square feet. The 4,000 square-foot requirement was re-written in the ordinance in 2013. By comparison, the 12-unit Sandhill Apartments sit on 29,568 square feet.
Additional fees would also be charged per unit of the building. Village impact fees would be $1,234 per unit and sewer connection fees would be $1,521 per unit for a total of $38,750.
“We fear that these fees, which are over $2,700 per unit may prove to be too large of a financial burden to justify construction,” the Radlunds wrote in a letter to Shanks.
The Radlunds were looking for village assistance with that part, as well as assistance in costs for extending East Tomlinson Street, if necessary. The street extension depends on where the Radlunds envision an entrance. Currently, East Tomlinson Street ends just beyond the Sandhill Apartments.
Shanks said the Radlunds will come before the Village Board — as it has “the ultimate authority” on final decisions — at a Nov. 9 meeting for a pre-application consultation with them to review additional matters addressed in their letter, including the village’s impact fees, sewer connection fees and infrastructure improvements.
Shanks said the Commission was generally favorable to the proposal. The Commission directed staff to draft new ordinance language to address some conflicts with density in the current zoning ordinance. They will consider that language at a future meeting.
The overall process is still in the beginning stages, but if all subsequent steps are approved when needing to do so, everything could have the OK by December. That also means that the Radlunds could begin construction as early as the spring.
Commission approves pair of resolutions
The Plan Commission approved both resolutions that came before them at the Oct. 20 meeting.
One was for an extraterritorial Certified Survey Map (CSM) that was submitted on behalf of Linus and Ruth Ann Maier, who reside on tax parcel ID 362.01 in the Town of Dekorra. The village is able to have jurisdiction in this process on the property due to it lying within 1.5 miles of the village limits — property is a quarter-mile outside the limits.
Under the resolution, adjustments will be made to the lot lines, with no additional development proposed.
The Maiers want to split 2.74 acres, including an existing residence from a 5-acre lot. The remainder of the 5 acres cannot be its own lot because the Columbia County Zoning Code has a minimum 5-acre lot size for vacant land that is zoned A-1 Agriculture. In order to meet the county requirement, the Maiers are proposing to combine the eastern 2.26 acres of vacant land in parcel 362.01 with their adjacent 35-acre parcel — parcel 362.02.
According to a review by Village Engineer Kory Anderson and Village Planner Mark Roffers, in regards to the lot being within a planned business park, no inconsistencies were seen with future land use because no additional development was taking place. They also noted that by approving the resolution, it reduces the land area assigned to the current residential use.
Village zoning ordinances and regulations do not apply in this situation. Anderson and Roffers suggested that the Commission give approval with a condition that “a note describing the restrictions associated with the ‘vision clearance triangle’ get added to the CSM before everything is recorded.”
The Commission also approved the resolution that recommends amending part of the village’s Comprehensive Plan. The amendment would be to the planned use category of approximately 7.2 acres west of S. Main Street and north of W. John Street that changes zoning from “single-family residential” to “duplex and multi-family residential.”
After Shanks consulted with Roffers, is was agreed to amend the planned land use map to extend the existing multi-family area near John and Cross streets to the above parcel in question. It would create opportunities within the area.
The village has a somewhat defined corridor of existing multi-family uses along John Street that extends to Cross and Thomas streets. The Planned Land Use map intends for this corridor to remain.
“This block (west of S. Main and north of W. John streets) is somewhat unique with its very large lot sizes and proximity to village trails and parks,” Shanks wrote in a memo to the Commission. “Detracting from this is its proximity to the sewer plant.”
Shanks noted that the village has rarely, and never in recent times, received an odor complaint. However, a single family may be hesitant to build a new home to try and establish roots, Shanks continued. But a multi-family use geared toward seniors or younger individuals who “are more transient” may find the area appealing because of the convenient location.
