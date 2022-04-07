An item in the village of Poynette’s budget identified spending $200,000 for a Vactor truck for the Department of Public Works. A Vactor truck is used to help with large-scale liquid and sludge clean up, mainly for sewer and septic maintenance.
Public Works Director Scott Gorman said the truck will improve the overall sewer operations for the department.
A new truck can cost up to $400,000, according to Gorman, but he noted during a March 28 Village Board meeting, that he found a used 2012 Vactor 2100 Plus model. The vehicle is being sold by MacQueen Equipment in Menomonee Falls, and Gorman was given approval by the Board to purchase the truck for $180,000.
The used truck has 10,715 hours of work on it, and will undergo $52,287 worth of repairs — before village purchase — to address the wear and tear issues, as well as bring the vehicle up to operating standards.
However, with the new truck, it brings and added cost for Public Works in the form of a larger garage opening and door. The Public Works building will need to be made taller, with the appropriate door — roughly 13 feet, 6 inches tall and 20 feet, 2 inches wide — to accommodate the Vactor truck. Gorman has received a quote from Prairie du Sac’s Northland Door Systems to complete the necessary work for $17,579, bringing the total costs to $197,579 — still $2,500 under budget.
Where Gorman and the Public Works Department come in further under budget is now the village can sell its 747-FR2000 Sewer Jetter trailer that is no longer needed because of the Vactor truck purchase. A bid from Arrow Sanitation in Luxemburg — east of Green Bay — came in for $29,000, which was also approved by the Board.
Once all transactions are complete, it knocks the total net expenses down to $168,579 — well under the original $200,000 budgeted.
Gorman noted that Public Works could see additional revenue when the village sells its 1982 International sewer pumper truck.
Village to suspend special permit fees for food trucks for 2022
The village has a policy to have an application fee of $50 for any food truck that wants to be at a one-time event. There is a $100 application fee if a food truck wants to have seasonal, or year-long, use of the spot in the village.
Jose’s Restaurant from Baraboo is the only food truck that applies for season use — 2022 is his second year doing so. The village does not charge food trucks if they attend a village-sponsored event.
The Board decided to suspend all application fees for the 2022 season, and will revisit the situation next year. Jose’s payment will be refunded.
This issue was brought up by Village President Diana Kaschinske, who would like to see more options come to Poynette, and has been hesitant to tell potential suitors about the $100 fee, feeling it may keep some businesses away.
“We need something to jump start us a bit,” Kaschinske said. She is looking for more food trucks like Jose’s, where they have scheduled a once-per-week setup somewhere in the village.
ATV/UTV ordinance again moves forward
The Board approved the small change in wording of its ordinance regarding ATV/UTV usage on village roads, per the request of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Once the ordinance is approved by the DOT, those vehicles will be permitted on village roadways soon after.
A similar ordinance regarding low-speed vehicles and golf carts will come before the Board for discussion at its Committee of the Whole meeting in April.
Burke stepping down from Trustee position
Village Board Trustee Jerry Burke is stepping down from his position because he is moving to Madison to be closer to his full-time job. Burke was acknowledged for his time on the Board and given a plaque by Kaschinske.
Each Trustee, as well as other staff members were asked by Kaschinske to describe Burke in one word.
Answers ranged from “twinkie” (an inside joke with Trustee Joanne DeYoung), to “attentive,” “wise,” “clever,” “detailed,” “objective and level-headed,” and “knowledgeable.”
Gorman said describing Burke in one word was impossible. “He was always open to debate, and that was appreciated,” Gorman said.
Kaschinske added, “Jerry was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in, and he had no agenda here. I respect that out of people. At times, we simply agreed to disagree, and would leave those things at the table. We’ll miss his knowledge and fairness. He always demonstrated compassion for the Board and community.”
Kaschinske also noted that Burke played a major role in changing the direction of the Village Board, as she and Burke were elected around the same time.
“I came onto the Board because at the time, it was run like a three-ring circus,” Burke said. “We were still debating whether or not there should be fluoride in the water, like it was the 1950s. I was also tired of hearing in Madison how badly this village was run.”
Burke began serving on the Board in April 2011, and became Village President in August of that year. His term concluded in April 2013. In December 2013, Burke was appointed to the Board and remained for four months. He was elected to the Board again in April 2017 and has been a trustee for the past five years.