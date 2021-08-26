A grand reopening celebration for Jamieson Park in Poynette will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, allowing visitors to check out the new disc golf course and dog park.
“We’re just hoping for really good weather, so that people can walk through the park and see what’s new,” said Sue Kilen, deputy clerk/treasurer for the Village of Poynette.
The reopening is slated to take place between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and is going to be a dog-friendly event.
Justin Peters, who is a member of the village’s park and recreation commission, has been the driving force behind installing and getting the disc golf course, which has nine holes, up and running, having designed it himself.
Kilen said the dog park is “quite well used” and part of the park’s focus on kid and family friendly activities.
Jamieson Park was once used for camping. That ended in 2018, as the village determined it couldn’t afford to meet state regulations required to continue the site as a campground, according to Kilen. Among them were requirements related to dumping, port-a-potties, electricity and phone usage.
Camp sites have been replaced with grass, said Kilen. Some of the driveway was taken out to make room for the disc golf course. A gravel parking lot is available.
As for the reopening celebration, Kilen said there will be historians on site giving tours and talks, as well as an arborist. Representatives of the Friends of MacKenzie Center will also be on hand, along with a K-9 unit from Columbia County and Scout Troops 68, 768 and 7008, with Boy Scouts setting up a camp and Girl Scouts selling food.
Speaking of refreshments, organizers are expecting to welcome food trucks for the day, while dog lovers can interact with folks from the Badger Kennel.
“We’re just hoping for a family fun event, especially with the pandemic,” said Kilen. “We’re happy that it’s outdoors, so we can gather outside safely.”