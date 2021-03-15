Poynette’s North-South Trail project that has been in the works for a few years will finally come to fruition by the end of this year. The Village Board approved the lowest bid for the project at its March 8 meeting.
The village had originally set aside $266,120 in the 2021 budget for the overall project, which includes adding new trails and improving existing ones. The bidding portion opened on Feb. 25, with the village receiving two bids for the project.
The lowest came from Raymond P. Cattel Inc. in the amount of $242,517.50 — $23,602.50 under what was budgeted in 2021. The savings leave “a financial cushion for any remaining engineering costs, inspection and other contingencies,” according to Village Administrator Martin Shanks.
Village Engineer Kory Anderson said that Poynette has not worked with Raymond P. Cattel Inc. previously, but stated that the company has completed similar projects in the Stoughton area and are a “reputable contractor that is qualified to complete the work and provide the village with an acceptable finished product.”
Also, to help pay for the project, the village did receive a Wisconsin DNR grant in the amount of $133,050 — half of what the original estimates were. The village has already received $66,525 from that grant, and will get the remainder after the project is complete.
The planning and engineering of the project has been revised several times, and because of the grant, the DNR was significantly involved in the final design process. According to Shanks, they required reports on potential impacts to wetlands, as well as to any threatened animal or plant species.
In addition, because a portion of trail will run along County Highway CS, the County Highway Department also had jurisdiction over final design. They required the addition of curb along a portion of the road and other minor adjustments, which added some cost to the project. However it still did not put the project over budget. The new trail will connect to the existing sidewalk on the west side of North Street, which ends at its intersection with County Highway CS.
The project also consists of repairing and sealing existing trails in Pauquette Park and adding an extension of the trail system through Old Settler’s Park.
Sale of 500 Park Street approved
Last year, the village advertised that the property at 500 Park Street was up for sale. The site is nearly two acres of an undeveloped industrially zoned lot.
In January, the village had an offer of $50,000 from Richard Stern of Stern Enterprises, LLC to but the property, which the Village Board approved at its March 8 meeting.
It’s not the first time that the village had an offer to buy the property. In 2018, Brown’s Towing had an agreement to purchase the land for $20,000. However, after two years of doing nothing with the property, the agreement expired and the land was given back to the village.
Now according to Shanks, Stern’s plans for the property is to build a new building that is intended for business incubation with a focus on businesses in the renewable energy sector. Stern has been a commercial broker and developer in the state for 32 years, primarily in the Madison area.
A few points had to be negotiated before the final sale, which is set to close on March 19 at $50,000.
There is a property re-conveyance agreement, which states that the village requires Stern to start with permanent construction within two years of taking ownership of the land. If a development has not begun within that time, the village may retake possession of the property. Any village costs associated with re-conveyance and charged to Stern are capped at $5,000.
There is also a planning and zoning contingency as Stern requested the addition of certain wording related to a scenario in which his building plans are rejected by the village. In that scenario, Stern can request the village to buyback the property for the sale price minus any village costs associated with the re-conveyance.
“This language seems relatively inconsequential and benefits both parties,” Shanks said. “If Stern proposes building plans that are not consistent or incompatible with the village’s requirements, then the village would want the property back to re-sell it.”
