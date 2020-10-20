The Village of Poynette’s burn site — accessible to all village residents — will be closed for the indefinite future, as all village board trustees were in agreement to approve a corresponding resolution during its Oct. 12 meeting.
Due to ongoing complaints from nearby residents about ashes on their property, along with it being costly for the village to maintain the site, and continuous abuse of the site — like dumping of illegal materials — the village board felt that closing it indefinitely was the only viable option for the time being. It’s noted that the illegal dumping has been done both by residents of the village as well as those who do not live in the village.
“I understand we’ll get a lot of kick back (from this decision),” Village President Diana Kaschinske said.
For now the closure is temporary until the board and village staff can find a solution — with permanent closure of the site one of the possibilities that still remains.
However, for the time being, Kaschinske wanted to make it clear that the decision made on Oct. 12 was for the temporary closure.
“I want to stress temporary because if we get rid of it completely, it will be hard to get it back,” she said.
The current burn site location has approval from the DNR, but as Scott Gorman, Director of Public Works, said in a previous meeting, the DNR is trying to close as many burn sites statewide as it can.
That makes one of the options posed by board trustees a little difficult — the option of moving the burn site to a different location. One location brought up at a previous board meeting was in Jamieson Park, perhaps on the parcel of land that the village is close to acquiring that would expand the boundaries of the park. Gorman is unsure if the DNR would grant approval for the new location, though.
Kaschinske wondered if people in the village had burn barrels, and could burn such things themselves without adding to the piles of the village’s burn site.
Chief Fisher said that some residents do have barrels, where they can burn brush, small tree limbs and the like. He said that the department has not received any calls regarding issues with people using their own burn barrels.
With the temporary closing of the burn site, the village wants to remind residents that they still have one more chance this year of curbside collection for tree limbs, branches, bagged or contained grass and leaves/garden waste. Items must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, and village-wide pick up could last the whole week.
The village will also have two additional Mondays next month (Nov. 9 and Nov. 16) dedicated to picking up bagged and/or contained leaves. All of those items must also be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. on the above dates.
Other rules and regulations for the village’s curbside pickup are:
— Brush piles must be 4 feet wide by 4 feet tall and 10 feet long. No more than two piles are allowed per residential property;
— Large tree limbs must be no larger than 8 inches in diameter and 10 inches in length;
— Materials that are 4-8 inches in diameter must be trimmed of small branches and cut into pieces no larger than 10 feet. All pieces must be stacked neatly, face the same direction and be parallel to the street;
— Do not block sidewalks, fire hydrants, crosswalks, utility poles, electrical/telephone pedestals or mailboxes with any pile;
—Root balls, stumps, any item larger than 8 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length, lumber or processed wood products, construction debris, dirt/gravel, animal waste, garbage, or metal will not be accepted and left at the curb;
— Any bags must be labelled as compostable. Plastic is no longer accepted; and
— Bags or containers must not exceed 30 pounds.
