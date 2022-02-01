Since the afternoon hours of Nov. 5, 2021, Adam Rogge had been operating as the Interim Police Chief for the Poynette department. During a closed session of the Poynette Village Board during a Jan. 24 meeting, it was decided to remove that “interim” tag, officially naming Rogge as Chief of Police, effective the very next day.
The former chief, Eric Fisher, left the department after 16 years, including his final six years as chief in November.
It was a quick move up the ranks for Rogge, who first joined Poynette’s force on Jan. 11, 2021 as the department’s inaugural Lieutenant. A little more than a year later, Rogge takes control, having three officers, an administrative assistant and a few chaplains serving the department. The Lieutenant position is currently vacant for the PPD.
What drew Rogge to Poynette a year ago, was knowing that he’d have the chance to be in the position he’s currently in, sometime in the future.
“When I applied, I knew (Eric) was actively looking elsewhere,” Rogge said. “He said he had been unsuccessful though.”
Fisher eventually accepted a position as Police Chief for the city of New Holstein. During the 10 months that Fisher and Rogge worked together, Rogge said that a lot of mentoring came from Fisher to set him up for the role.
“I was anticipating it, as it had been a goal of mine to be a chief,” Rogge said. “Did I think it was going to happen as quick as it did? Absolutely not.”
Rogge is soon to be 37 and admitted it is a young age to have the ranking of Chief in any municipality, with only 17 years of police experience under his belt. When he entered the field, he wasn’t sure if a police chief role was something he wanted to go after. But during his decade-long tenure with the Weyauwega Police Department — his hometown department — he was promoted to Corporal, which changed his outlook.
“Once I got a taste of a supervisor role as Corporal in Weyauwega, it motivated me to pursue that avenue,” Rogge said. “I thought it was something that I could do.”
After Weyauwega, Rogge spent about five years with the Franklin Police Department (a southern suburb of Milwaukee). He spent time in Franklin dealing with narcotics, now having an extensive background in that aspect. He also went back to college at that time to earn his Bachelor’s Degree.
With almost two decades of police service to his name, Rogge has experienced a lot of.
“I’ve seen a lot of things and have experienced a lot of things,” Rogge said. “And now that I’ve been in leadership roles, I can mentor others. I really enjoy that.”
As comfortable as he is in smaller communities, Rogge wanted the experience of working within a much larger community, and department.
“I wanted that exposure to different cultures, to broaden my horizons and be receptive to those different things,” Rogge said. “I had a great experience in the metro Milwaukee area. I got to understand cultures that I hadn’t been introduced to before.”
He is excited to be able to share all those experiences with everyone else in the department.
“This is a young department,” Rogge said. “They are soaking up all that information that I have to share with them. I was looking for a role so I could pass that on.”
There was also plenty of things shared with Rogge from his superiors throughout the years that he will take into his new role. The main idea is treating all those you encounter with respect.
“The biggest thing is that you have to treat others the way you want to be treated,” Rogge said. “When I came in, I wanted to make sure that those other opinions matter. I want us to be approachable.”
It doesn’t matter if it’s while out on calls, or talking with others in the department either.
“In a leadership role, you don’t want division,” Rogge said. “If there’s an issue, let’s talk about it. … I want to show these guys that no matter the color or creed, you treat everyone the same.”
Keeping community first
Rogge wants to continue the close relationship that the department has with the community, something Fisher worked hard at getting when he took over as Chief in 2016. It’s important to Rogge because he also calls Poynette home.
“I wanted to live in this community,” Rogge said. “I wanted to show that I care —professionally and personally — and am invested in this community. I coach in this community. It matters to me. This is more than a job to me, and it shows that I always have the community’s best interest in mind. … My family is plugged into this community. This is home. This is where I want to be for a long time.”
Rogge wants his department to be seen in all areas of the community, being another friendly face in the crowd. If there’s a basketball or football game going on at any of the schools, Rogge wants the officer on duty to make an appearance, if they are able. He wants his officers to engage with the community whenever possible.
“They need to send me pictures to put on Facebook,” Rogge said referencing the sporting events and other connections. “I want the community to know the officers who are serving them, to have that relationship.”
Duties as chief
Rogge previously knew a lot of what the position of Police Chief entails, and what is expected. However, there were some aspects that didn’t come across his radar.
“Did I know the extent of the behind-the-scenes things? No,” Rogge said. “There’s a lot more of certain responsibilities than I anticipated.”
Rogge will begin to make sure all the department’s policies are up to state standards and has already cleaned up other parts of the department, mainly the evidence room.
“We just got rid of 20 firearms for disposal that were taking up space, that we turned over to the crime lab,” Rogge said.
The No. 1 thing on his to-do list though, is to make sure that his officers enjoy coming to work every day to serve the Poynette community, and try to have some fun each day. He wants every opinion in the building to matter, making sure others feel comfortable expressing their input.
“I want them to be excited to come to work,” Rogge said. “I try to excite my guys, and motivate them. This is a great job, think about all the things you get to do as a police officer … being able to serve the community, get involved in your community, take bad guys off the street, but also have fun with these community events.”
Rogge also wants his officers to grow and learn, as they have a good resource of police knowledge leading the department.
“I’m trying to recognize my guys’ strengths, and find out where they can contribute to this organization and to support them whole-heartedly going forward to obtain their career goals,” Rogge said.
Rogge is excited to officially get to work as Police Chief, looking to continue to shape the department, continue to learn and to lead the department in the years to come.
“To be in this position, I’m excited and honored,” Rogge said. “What I’m most excited about is that I have a great team. Not just the police department, but all the other village employees.”
There will be a brief ceremony for Rogge at the 6 p.m. Village Board meeting on Feb. 14.