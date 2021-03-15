After more than 30 years, the village of Poynette will correct a minor oversight relating to the property across the street from the Lakeside Foods building on Kent Road, on the village’s north side.
The small issue arose as Lakeside Foods is selling property it owns to the south of its current building to Sean Doherty. The property has been unused, and includes an old farmhouse and waste infrastructure — two lagoons that were used by Lakeside Foods and prior owners.
During negotiations between Lakeside and Doherty, it was noted that there is an underground water main that runs through the length of the property. It was also discovered during those negotiations, that a formal, documented easement for the water main was never established. Village staff and a village engineer later confirmed the issue.
According to Village Administrator Martin Shanks, the water main was installed by the village in 1988 and continued to be owned, maintained and accessed from time to time by the village for the past 33 years. The water main connects with a village well on Lakeside Foods’ manufacturing facility property.
According to Shanks, while recently working with both parties and Village Attorney Chris Hughes, a water main easement agreement was completed with Doherty. The village now has the rights to continue to access and manage the water main, as well as all related equipment and infrastructure.
As far as the actual property, it is zoned for industrial, but a large portion of its west and southwest sides are zoned for conservation overlay due to the presence of floodplains and wetlands. The area is a vital drainageway of stormwater for the village. The property’s northeast corner is also in the village’s wellhead protection zone, which would prevent certain uses from contaminating the groundwater.
According to Shanks, Doherty plans to clear the site of all existing infrastructure — the farmhouse and related structures, and the lagoons — and improvements in order to restore the land to a shovel-ready industrial site.
“The village’s industrial zoning allows industrial uses as well as most commercial uses either by right or by conditional use permit,” Shanks said in a memo to the Board. “In the vast majority of circumstances, no development is allowed in the wetland/floodplain portions of the property.”
Board officially approves addition of stop sign
The Board unanimously approved an amendment to a current ordinance relating to stop signs in the village. The approval will have the village post a stop sign at the intersection of McMillan Road and Academy Street.
The ordinance change to add a stop sign to the intersection came at the request a resident who lived adjacent to the site in question.
The new stop sign will be for traffic traveling east on McMillan Road.
There is a another stop sign at that intersection for traffic traveling south on Academy Street as they approach the three-way intersection with McMillan Road.
Poynette now recognized as a Tree City USA
The Village of Poynette was recently recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, Shanks announced to the Board at the March 8 meeting.
Being named a Tree City USA is simply a recognition program. The Arbor Day Foundation recognizes the things done in Poynette over the last several years, including establishing ordinances related to trees and maintaining a forestry budget.
“It’s a popular program amongst communities and demonstrates to the public the village’s commitment to good urban forestry management practices,” Shanks said in a memo.
The village will get signs to post by the other welcome signs as you enter village limits, similar to those seen in Portage, DeForest, Waunakee, Wisconsin Dells and Columbus.
The application for Poynette to be recognized was done between Shanks and Director of Public Works Scott Gorman.
Public Works starts using new dump truck
Gorman reported that the village has received its new 2020 F350 dump truck and it was added to the fleet. The vehicle it replaced — a 2005 F350 dump truck — is now on the Wisconsin Surplus auction site. The village’s chipper has been retrofitted onto the new dump truck.
The village’s water utility has started to replace meters on a limited bases. Due to the pandemic, the village is only replacing meters that have issues or when a homeowners requests a change out, according to Gorman.
